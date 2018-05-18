By the Queen Blends Janis Joplin and William Shakespeare at Miami Theater Center

Whitney White wrote it, and now she'll star in it. By the Queen musically zooms in on Shakespeare staple Margaret at Miami Theater Center.

Ol' Billy Shakespeare’s works include some bad-ass ladies, and actor/director/musician extraordinaire Whitney White is bringing them to life in a rocking fashion. Her first work, Macbeth in Stride, zoomed in on the fall of Lady M, and now her latest musical extravaganza, By the Queen, is set to own the stage at Miami Theater Center as part of the venue’s Sandbox Series.

The piece follows the rise and fall of a regular Shakespeare character, Queen Margaret, set to a backdrop of Janis Joplin and '70s funk star Darondo.

“Margaret is an awesome lady... She survives four Shakespearian plays, and there is no one quite like her,” says White, a Brooklyn resident who's making her Miami debut. “Her story is lesser known, which can make it a little challenging. But this is the architecture of a lady who never dies and kicks ass and takes names.”