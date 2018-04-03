You Can Take Your Pup to an Isle of Dogs Screening in Wynwood

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs looks paw-sitively awesome (sorry). Set in a dystopian Japan, the film tracks a young boy on his wild and somewhat creepy journey to find his pet Spots after dogs were banished from society due to a disease outbreak.
If Isle of Dogs is anything like Anderson’s other films, such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, it is sure to be a fan fave.
To celebrate the animated flick and all of its cultural and canine glory, O Cinema Wynwood will host a couple of one-of-a-kind shindigs this week.
Friday, opening night of the film, expect traditional taiko drummers, origami jewelry artists, Asian-fusion food trucks, and a general celebration of Japanese culture in the O Cinema courtyard. The party goes down from 8 to 10 p.m., and movie showtimes are 7, 9:15, and 11:30 p.m.
“Every visit to the cinema should be a full sensory celebration of moviegoing,” says Kareem Tabsch, cofounder and codirector of O Cinema. “This is all about getting people together for a new film from one of our beloved filmmakers. We want people to enjoy the magic of the movies, and that magic is not just contained to the screen.”
Sunday at O Cinema is dubbed Day of the Dogs. This means your wildest dreams have finally come true: You can bring Fido to the theater with you.
The pup festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the courtyard with unique Year of the Dog fortune-cookie doggie treats from Bubba Rose Biscuit Company and goodies from Dishes for Dogs. From there, your pup can join you for the 2:30 p.m. showing.
“Folks are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs,” Tabsch says. “It’s been several years since we’ve done anything like this, but this is such a unique moment. I think we may be the only cinema in Florida where this is happening.”
Isle of Dogs opening-night party. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Movie tickets cost $11; discounts are available for seniors, children 12 and younger, students, and military.
Day of the Dogs. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Movie tickets cost $11. Dogs will be allowed entry to the 2:30 p.m. showing.
