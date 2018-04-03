 


O Cinema hosts a screening of Isle of Dogs where your dog is invited.
Fox Searchlight Pictures

You Can Take Your Pup to an Isle of Dogs Screening in Wynwood

Jesse Scott | April 3, 2018 | 8:54am
AA

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs looks paw-sitively awesome (sorry). Set in a dystopian Japan, the film tracks a young boy on his wild and somewhat creepy journey to find his pet Spots after dogs were banished from society due to a disease outbreak.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

Isle of Dogs

PG-13 Animation 90 min.
More Info Trailer All Film & TV Coverage

If Isle of Dogs is anything like Anderson’s other films, such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, it is sure to be a fan fave.

To celebrate the animated flick and all of its cultural and canine glory, O Cinema Wynwood will host a couple of one-of-a-kind shindigs this week.

Friday, opening night of the film, expect traditional taiko drummers, origami jewelry artists, Asian-fusion food trucks, and a general celebration of Japanese culture in the O Cinema courtyard. The party goes down from 8 to 10 p.m., and movie showtimes are 7, 9:15, and 11:30 p.m.

“Every visit to the cinema should be a full sensory celebration of moviegoing,” says Kareem Tabsch, cofounder and codirector of O Cinema. “This is all about getting people together for a new film from one of our beloved filmmakers. We want people to enjoy the magic of the movies, and that magic is not just contained to the screen.”

Sunday at O Cinema is dubbed Day of the Dogs. This means your wildest dreams have finally come true: You can bring Fido to the theater with you.

The pup festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the courtyard with unique Year of the Dog fortune-cookie doggie treats from Bubba Rose Biscuit Company and goodies from Dishes for Dogs. From there, your pup can join you for the 2:30 p.m. showing.

“Folks are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs,” Tabsch says. “It’s been several years since we’ve done anything like this, but this is such a unique moment. I think we may be the only cinema in Florida where this is happening.”

Isle of Dogs opening-night party. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Movie tickets cost $11; discounts are available for seniors, children 12 and younger, students, and military.

Day of the Dogs. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Movie tickets cost $11. Dogs will be allowed entry to the 2:30 p.m. showing.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

