Bridges Not Walls/Puentes No Muros Fights Trump Through Dance

Trump’s hateful attitude toward the Mexican people is no secret. Miami, with its cultural ties to Central and South America, has been significantly affected by this racism. The artistic directors of the contemporary dance company Dance Now! Miami — Diego Salterini and Hannah Baumgarten — are extending a hand of friendship to our Mexican neighbors through dance in their performance Bridges Not Walls/Puentes No Muros at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach Saturday, May 19.

“The ultimate message is that through dance, we are united," Salterini says. "We are the same, even with our differences, through this sense of humanity... When art is created, there are no differences between us.”

Bridges Not Walls/Puentes No Muros is a collaboration between Dance Now! and the Mexico City Ballet/Compañia de Danza Clásica Quintana Roo. Salterini explains, “The project was started two years ago when these issues were brewing with the first Trump announcement of a big wall before he was elected and even before that with ideas of the supposed problems related to immigration. I am an immigrant from Italy, and it touched a chord with me specifically and with Hannah, my partner [at Dance Now!].”