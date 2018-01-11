BoyBoi, Dancer for Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, to Open YoungArts' Ball

YoungArts, the nationally recognized incubator of young artistic talent, will kick off 2018 with its annual performance and gala, Backyard Ball, Saturday, January 13. This year, YoungArts has brought back some notable alumni to participate in the celebration, including Jose Tena, a 2012 YoungArts finalist. The 23-year-old, whose stage name is BoyBoi, has worked as a dancer and choreographer for Beyoncé and Ariana Grande. He is a company member at Dana Foglia Dance, a contemporary-fusion dance company based in New York City.

“I am really thankful for YoungArts," Tena says. "I am honored to go back and even be considered to dance and share my work. I’m looking forward to seeing the future of YoungArts and have more YoungArts moments.

He first worked with Beyoncé when he was 16 years old for a music video she made for Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign in 2011. In 2015, Tena toured across four continents as a dancer and choreographer for Ariana Grande's Honeymoon Tour. “I like performing with [Ariana] because I love pop music and I love dancing to it," he says. "She is an artist that is in the moment and present. I love performing with her onstage... It’s amazing energy. It’s been great traveling around the world to all the places I’ve ever dreamed of with her.”