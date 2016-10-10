Borscht Corp. Announces Surprise Film Festival Featuring Barry Jenkins' Moonlight Premiere

The Miami premiere of Barry Jenkins' Moonlight anchors Borscht's surprise minifest. Photo by David Bornfriend, courtesy of A24

So much for your plans this week. Miami filmmaking collective Borscht Corp. has announced the dates of its next film festival — and it begins Wednesday.

The "mini flash fest," as Borscht's announcement describes it, runs through Saturday with a series of screenings and afterparties by some of Miami's best-known filmmakers: Sundance animation award winner Bernardo Britto; Celia Rowlson-Hall, named one of Filmmaker Magazine's 25 New Faces to Watch last year; and Barry Jenkins, whose film Moonlight has racked up heaps of critical acclaim and Oscar predictions ahead of its October 28 release.

Borscht 9.5 kicks off Wednesday with a series of short films at Coral Gables Art Cinema, featuring works by Janicza Bravo, Romain Gavras, and Sam Kuhn. Thursday, Rowlson-Hall will premiere her feature film MA at Miami Beach Cinematheque. Jacqueline (Argentine), Britto's feature film starring Wyatt Cenac and Camille Rutherford, will debut Friday at the Faena Screening Room. And Saturday, the Colony Theatre will host the Miami premiere of Moonlight, which is already sold-out.

All screenings are followed by Q&A sessions, as well as afterparties in Borscht's characteristic weird Miami style: karaoke at 7 Seas and dancing at Mango's, for example.

"To be clear, this isn't a traditional fest — just a bunch of film events playing movies we love," Borscht's announcement states. But beneath that humility, the collective is doing a bit of trolling. The website for tickets is realmiamigems.com, which appears to reference Miami Film Festival's Gems, the other major film event happening in Miami this week.

The only explanation Borscht offers: "'cuz the real gems were made in miami. lol"

Borscht Corp.

Borscht 9.5

Wednesday through Saturday, October 12 through 15. Some events are free to attend; others cost up to $12. Visit realmiamigems.com.

