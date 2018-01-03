Bob Barker Calls on Miami Seaquarium to Release Lolita: "Enough Is Enough"

Despite decades of protests from animal rights activists, the orca Lolita is still in captivity at Miami Seaquarium. Many wonder if she will ever be retired. Now a new celebrity has joined the activist chorus calling for Lolita's release from the marine park: Bob Barker.

The longtime The Price Is Right host and well-known animal advocate began 2018 by urging the Seaquarium to release the famed orca from her tank — the smallest enclosure in the world for a killer whale — and send her back to her native home, the Pacific Northwest. "I'm calling on the Miami Seaquarium to release the orca Lolita to a seaside sanctuary, where she would be able to feel the ocean currents," Barker says in a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad.