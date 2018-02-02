Mahogany L. Browne Brings Black Girl Magic to Wynwood

According to the irreproachable authority of the internet, the hashtag #BlackGirlMagic has been around for about five years. It caught fire after CaShawn Thompson began tweeting the phrase and making merchandise worn by celebrities such as Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thompson noted the "magic" referred to how the successes of black women often seem unbelievable, because the work to achieve them goes unrecognized by society at large. Through trademark disputes and criticism, the phrase has endured in realms as public as television and music and as intimate as captions for graduation photos across Twitter and Instagram.

Writer and activist Mahogany L. Browne knows #BlackGirlsBeenLit and recently released a book illustrated by Jess X. Snow of her poem "Black Girl Magic." Browne has long been recognized for her power as a performative poet and currently works with the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and is artistic director of Urban Word NYC. Her previous books and projects familiarized her with the collaborative effort of working with Snow.

"I'm interested in how my work translates into different mediums, but I am not interested in micromanaging the work," Browne says of her collaborations. "I'm pretty hands-off until the artist has had their time with the work. Then we shape edges that may be too hard (or soft) into something we can both be proud of representing."