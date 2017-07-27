Eyes on Miami: Swim Week Models, Blac Chyna, Scott Eastwood, and Others
|
A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 20
Diplo With A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford, Hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear at Story: Tyson Beckford had to “Lean on” A$AP Ferg when Diplo caused a “Revolution” on the decks at Story's Swim Week party hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear Thursday night.
|
Wale
World Red Eye
Swim Miami Official Afterparty, With Wale at Wall: Swim Miami hosted its official after party at Wall featuring Wale, who packed the house his infectious rhymes.
|
Audrina Patridge
World Red Eye
Wildfox Thunderdome at Doheny Room: Delano kicked off Miami Swim Week shenanigans with a Wildfox Thunderdome takeover. TV star Audrina Patridge partied alongside models donning the latest looks from the Wildfox swim collection.
|
Blac Chyna
World Red Eye
Upcoming Events
-
After Hours
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 11:00pm
-
Chris Tucker
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 8:00pm
-
It Happened One Night
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 7:30pm
-
South Florida Ballet Theater: Sleeping Beauty Gala
TicketsSat., Sep. 9, 2:00pm
-
Steven Wright
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 8:00pm
July 21
Blac Chyna at Mynt: Blac Chyna made a Swim Week appearance at Mynt, where she and partygoers got down and out.
|
Marie Martin and Fig O’Reilly
World Red Eye
VIP Preview of Jezebel: Miami socialites, friends, and family gathered together for a VIP preview of Miami Beach’s latest nightlife gem, Jezebel.
|
World Red Eye
Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Lolli Swimwear: The Funkshion Swim Week tent was buzzing with excitement as Lolli Swimwear took over the runway. The show featured a collection of swimmies packed full of flirty details in bright fun colors designed by California born, Vy Nguyen.
|
Kate Bock
World Red Eye
Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Its Swim Issue With Cover Star Kate Bock at Delano: Ocean Drive magazine’s editor-in-chief Jared Shapiro, publisher Courtland Lantaff, and Modern Luxury CEO Michael Dickey were joined by the magazine’s notable Swimsuit issue cover star Kate Bock at Delano South Beach to celebrate swim week in Miami.
|
Paulina Vega and Rocky Barnes
World Red Eye
Style Saves Seventh Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser at The Setai: The fashionable team behind Style Saves hosted their seventh annual fashion show fundraiser, Style Saves Swim, at The Setai. The sold-out event showcased styles from Alice & Olivia and ishine365. Hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega, the show featured sounds spun by acclaimed fashionable DJ YSL.
|
World Red Eye
Funkshion Swim Fashion Week for Love & Lemons Swimwear: The Swim Week shenanigans were in full swing as For Love & Lemons stole the show down the Funkshion catwalk.
|
Jake Paul
World Red Eye
July 22
Jake Paul at Komodo Saturdays: Actor and social media star Jake Paul tossed up quite the fiesta with fellow partygoers at Komodo and Komodo Lounge Saturday night.
|
T.I.
World Red Eye
T.I. Hosted by Bootsy Bellows and Young & Reckless at E11even: It was another epic Saturday night at E11even as T.I. took over the stage with an insane performance in celebration of Miami Swim Week. The wild shenanigans were hosted by LA-based club Bootsy Bellows.
|
Steve Shaw and Scott Eastwood
World Red Eye
Treats! Lounge at Doheny Room: Doheny Room transformed into the Treats! Lounge Saturday night in celebration of Miami Swim Week.
|
Virgil Abloh
World Red Eye
Virgil Abloh at Boombox at Basement Miami: Basement Miami got Miami Swim Week grooving when Virgil Abloh hopped up on the decks.
|
Scott Eastwood
World Red Eye
Treats! Magazine 3rd Annual Swim Week Party Celebrating Issue 12 Sponsored by Absolut Elyx at The 1 Rooftop: Treats magazine brought a Swim Week paradise to 1 Hotel South Beach with an exclusive poolside all-white party. Hundreds of bikini-clad models entertained as guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Absolut Elyx, bubbly and electric beats by DJ YSL.
|
Brody Jenner
World Red Eye
July 23
Brody Jenner at E11even: Brody Jenner took over the E11even turntables Sunday night and reminded Miamians what the City of Angels sounds like.
|
Meek Mill
World Red Eye
Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses Album Release Celebration at Ora: It was more of a “Win, Win” when Meek Mill hit up Ora for his album release party for Wins & Losses.
|
World Red Eye
Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Seafolly and Maaji Runway Show at The Setai: Australian swimwear brand, Seafolly celebrated its inaugural Miami Beach Swim Week appearance presenting for the first time alongside fellow LVMH private equity owned, and veteran Swim Week presenter, Maaji.
Related Locations
2000 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL
29 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132
2377 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
801 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1921 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Venezuela es Mucho Mas
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pm
-
Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 10:00pm
-
"Muscle Bears: The Musical"
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!