Eyes on Miami: Swim Week Models, Blac Chyna, Scott Eastwood, and Others

Eight Miami Swim Week Designers to Watch


Eyes on Miami: Swim Week Models, Blac Chyna, Scott Eastwood, and Others

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.
By World Red Eye
A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford
A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 20

Diplo With A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford, Hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear at Story: Tyson Beckford had to “Lean on” A$AP Ferg when Diplo caused a “Revolution” on the decks at Story's Swim Week party hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear Thursday night.

Wale
Wale
World Red Eye

Swim Miami Official Afterparty, With Wale at Wall: Swim Miami hosted its official after party at Wall featuring Wale, who packed the house his infectious rhymes.

Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
World Red Eye

Wildfox Thunderdome at Doheny Room: Delano kicked off Miami Swim Week shenanigans with a Wildfox Thunderdome takeover. TV star Audrina Patridge partied alongside models donning the latest looks from the Wildfox swim collection.

Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna
World Red Eye

July 21

Blac Chyna at Mynt: Blac Chyna made a Swim Week appearance at Mynt, where she and partygoers got down and out.

Marie Martin and Fig O’Reilly
Marie Martin and Fig O’Reilly
World Red Eye

VIP Preview of Jezebel: Miami socialites, friends, and family gathered together for a VIP preview of Miami Beach’s latest nightlife gem, Jezebel.

World Red Eye

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Lolli Swimwear: The Funkshion Swim Week tent was buzzing with excitement as Lolli Swimwear took over the runway. The show featured a collection of swimmies packed full of flirty details in bright fun colors designed by California born, Vy Nguyen.

Kate Bock
Kate Bock
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Its Swim Issue With Cover Star Kate Bock at Delano: Ocean Drive magazine’s editor-in-chief Jared Shapiro, publisher Courtland Lantaff, and Modern Luxury CEO Michael Dickey were joined by the magazine’s notable Swimsuit issue cover star Kate Bock at Delano South Beach to celebrate swim week in Miami.

Paulina Vega and Rocky Barnes
Paulina Vega and Rocky Barnes
World Red Eye

Style Saves Seventh Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser at The Setai: The fashionable team behind Style Saves hosted their seventh annual fashion show fundraiser, Style Saves Swim, at The Setai. The sold-out event showcased styles from Alice & Olivia and ishine365. Hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega, the show featured sounds spun by acclaimed fashionable DJ YSL.

World Red Eye

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week for Love & Lemons Swimwear: The Swim Week shenanigans were in full swing as For Love & Lemons stole the show down the Funkshion catwalk.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul
World Red Eye

July 22

Jake Paul at Komodo Saturdays: Actor and social media star Jake Paul tossed up quite the fiesta with fellow partygoers at Komodo and Komodo Lounge Saturday night.

T.I.
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. Hosted by Bootsy Bellows and Young & Reckless at E11even: It was another epic Saturday night at E11even as T.I. took over the stage with an insane performance in celebration of Miami Swim Week. The wild shenanigans were hosted by LA-based club Bootsy Bellows.

Steve Shaw and Scott Eastwood
Steve Shaw and Scott Eastwood
World Red Eye

Treats! Lounge at Doheny Room: Doheny Room transformed into the Treats! Lounge Saturday night in celebration of Miami Swim Week.

Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh
World Red Eye

Virgil Abloh at Boombox at Basement Miami: Basement Miami got Miami Swim Week grooving when Virgil Abloh hopped up on the decks.

Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood
World Red Eye

Treats! Magazine 3rd Annual Swim Week Party Celebrating Issue 12 Sponsored by Absolut Elyx at The 1 Rooftop: Treats magazine brought a Swim Week paradise to 1 Hotel South Beach with an exclusive poolside all-white party. Hundreds of bikini-clad models entertained as guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Absolut Elyx, bubbly and electric beats by DJ YSL.

Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner
World Red Eye

July 23

Brody Jenner at E11even: Brody Jenner took over the E11even turntables Sunday night and reminded Miamians what the City of Angels sounds like.

Meek Mill
Meek Mill
World Red Eye

Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses Album Release Celebration at Ora: It was more of a “Win, Win” when Meek Mill hit up Ora for his album release party for Wins & Losses.

World Red Eye

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Seafolly and Maaji Runway Show at The Setai: Australian swimwear brand, Seafolly celebrated its inaugural Miami Beach Swim Week appearance presenting for the first time alongside fellow LVMH private equity owned, and veteran Swim Week presenter, Maaji.

