Eyes on Miami: Swim Week Models, Blac Chyna, Scott Eastwood, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 20

Diplo With A$AP Ferg and Tyson Beckford, Hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear at Story: Tyson Beckford had to “Lean on” A$AP Ferg when Diplo caused a “Revolution” on the decks at Story's Swim Week party hosted by Beach Bunny Swimwear Thursday night.

Swim Miami Official Afterparty, With Wale at Wall: Swim Miami hosted its official after party at Wall featuring Wale, who packed the house his infectious rhymes.

Wildfox Thunderdome at Doheny Room: Delano kicked off Miami Swim Week shenanigans with a Wildfox Thunderdome takeover. TV star Audrina Patridge partied alongside models donning the latest looks from the Wildfox swim collection.

July 21

Blac Chyna at Mynt: Blac Chyna made a Swim Week appearance at Mynt, where she and partygoers got down and out.

VIP Preview of Jezebel: Miami socialites, friends, and family gathered together for a VIP preview of Miami Beach’s latest nightlife gem, Jezebel.

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Lolli Swimwear: The Funkshion Swim Week tent was buzzing with excitement as Lolli Swimwear took over the runway. The show featured a collection of swimmies packed full of flirty details in bright fun colors designed by California born, Vy Nguyen.

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Its Swim Issue With Cover Star Kate Bock at Delano: Ocean Drive magazine’s editor-in-chief Jared Shapiro, publisher Courtland Lantaff, and Modern Luxury CEO Michael Dickey were joined by the magazine’s notable Swimsuit issue cover star Kate Bock at Delano South Beach to celebrate swim week in Miami.

Style Saves Seventh Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser at The Setai: The fashionable team behind Style Saves hosted their seventh annual fashion show fundraiser, Style Saves Swim, at The Setai. The sold-out event showcased styles from Alice & Olivia and ishine365. Hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega, the show featured sounds spun by acclaimed fashionable DJ YSL.

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week for Love & Lemons Swimwear: The Swim Week shenanigans were in full swing as For Love & Lemons stole the show down the Funkshion catwalk.

July 22

Jake Paul at Komodo Saturdays: Actor and social media star Jake Paul tossed up quite the fiesta with fellow partygoers at Komodo and Komodo Lounge Saturday night.

T.I. Hosted by Bootsy Bellows and Young & Reckless at E11even: It was another epic Saturday night at E11even as T.I. took over the stage with an insane performance in celebration of Miami Swim Week. The wild shenanigans were hosted by LA-based club Bootsy Bellows.

Treats! Lounge at Doheny Room: Doheny Room transformed into the Treats! Lounge Saturday night in celebration of Miami Swim Week.

Virgil Abloh at Boombox at Basement Miami: Basement Miami got Miami Swim Week grooving when Virgil Abloh hopped up on the decks.

Treats! Magazine 3rd Annual Swim Week Party Celebrating Issue 12 Sponsored by Absolut Elyx at The 1 Rooftop: Treats magazine brought a Swim Week paradise to 1 Hotel South Beach with an exclusive poolside all-white party. Hundreds of bikini-clad models entertained as guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Absolut Elyx, bubbly and electric beats by DJ YSL.

July 23

Brody Jenner at E11even: Brody Jenner took over the E11even turntables Sunday night and reminded Miamians what the City of Angels sounds like.

Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses Album Release Celebration at Ora: It was more of a “Win, Win” when Meek Mill hit up Ora for his album release party for Wins & Losses.

Funkshion Swim Fashion Week Seafolly and Maaji Runway Show at The Setai: Australian swimwear brand, Seafolly celebrated its inaugural Miami Beach Swim Week appearance presenting for the first time alongside fellow LVMH private equity owned, and veteran Swim Week presenter, Maaji.

