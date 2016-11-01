Bhakti Baxter's "First Light" Shows Surfboards and Crazy Coconuts at Nina Johnson

EXPAND Bhakti Baxter

Water and humor are central themes in Bhakti Baxter's "First Light," the third solo exhibition for the artist which opens today at Nina Johnson contemporary art space. The exhibition features a new series of Baxter's water-based drawings, hand-crafted surfboards, and bug-eyed and eyeless "coco locos"—character sculptures created with detritus gathered during canoe trips in and around the waters of Biscayne Bay.

"First Light" represents the latest chapter in Baxter's long art career in Miami. The artist has been active in the local scene since the 1990s, running alternative art space The House with Daniel Arsham, Martin Oppel and Tao Rey. Today, ICA Miami and PAMM are among the institutions that have his wall sculptures, paintings, and installations in their collections.

New Times spoke with Baxter just after he finished installing the exhibition.

Why is water so important to you and this exhibition?

Water is the element I've grown up in and around since my early childhood years here in Miami. Snorkeling, surfing, jumping off bridges, canoeing... These were the things we did. Being in the water, and surfing in particular, is the activity I most enjoy.

Doesn't "First Light" reflect more than just a Florida boy's fascination with the coast? It illuminates, intentionally or not, the impact water and, more specifically, climate change will have on the region and the world in the coming decades.

Water continues to shape this city.... When I looked at the work I've made in the past two years it all could be traced back to water. Now there are much bigger issues going on in the world in regards to protecting water that I feel strongly about, but the work in the exhibition was never deliberately intended to be political.

That's where humor steps in the form of the "cocos locos," the series of ready-made sculptures that force a smile out of even the most jaded viewer. Why these crazy coconuts?

This "coco loco" series is another way of embracing the landscape that I've found myself in all these years. It's folk art, if you can call it that. It's seeing the ready-made in the stuff that's immediately available in this environment. Most of the materials were found on the beach or the islands in Biscayne Bay. It's trash, some natural and other man made. The cocos locos tell me what to do. They are already there so to speak and I add as little as possible to give them the personality they already have. They have names. The expression in the faces of the majority are of being overwhelmed or pretty blown away at what they see. They are funny, they are raw, and it's ok to laugh and see ourselves in them .

I see myself in all of them, especially in the coco loco with the big mouth and multi-colored eyes, which reminds me of something that bothers me about contemporary art. It doesn't usually reflect the viewer and often reflects a very narrow idea of who the viewer should be. Do you think contemporary art lacks humor?

Contemporary art is a mixed bag. Some art made today has a great sense of humor, but I don't have much of an opinion on contemporary art. I'm just trying to do what feels right to me in this place and time.

What would you have done differently and/or explored more while putting this exhibition together?

I would have liked to have made more surfboards. It's a craft I just started and it was a way of bridging my love for surf with art making. I build the surfboards from start to finish. They are very labor intensive and there are many things to learn along the way. I'm just getting the hang of it. It would be great if there was a glasser (someone who does the resin and fiberglass) in Miami.

Opens Tuesday, November 1, with a reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Nina Johnson, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami. The show runs through November 26. Admission is free. Visit ninajohnson.com.

