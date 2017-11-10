The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Smack-dab in the middle of Scorpio season in a city that specializes in adult entertainment and decadence, it might seem difficult to find clean, innocent fun. Instead of forcing your strip-club persona into saintly garb right before Thanksgiving dinner, try easing into some wholesomeness this weekend with the Betsy South Beach's A Cappella Festival, the Camelot Days Medieval Festival, or some Miami Book Fair events. There's still the Miami Tattoo Convention at Mana Wynwood or the Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull concert at the American Airlines Arena if the moral high ground gets too dizzying for you.

The Miami Tattoo Arts Convention at Mana Wynwood. It used to be that only sailors and biker gang members had tattoos. Today you're likelier to find one on a kindergarten teacher, which is why Villain Arts is bringing to Miami what has already found success in cities across the country. At the Miami Tattoo Arts Convention, you'll get the opportunity not only to be tattooed by topnotch artists nationwide but also to purchase their prints and meet celebrities from your favorite tatted-up shows such as Ink Master, Tattoo Nightmares, and Best Ink. Now would be a good time to break out your muscle tee. 2 p.m. Friday, November 10, and 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; villainarts.com. Tickets cost $20 per day and $40 for a three-day pass.

The Betsy A Cappella Festival. Barbershop quartets might not be the cultural force they used to be, but they certainly engendered a love for vocal harmony in the American heart. The Betsy South Beach is celebrating this love sans instruments at the A Cappella Festival. Over three days, groups of singers and composers will present their choral works all over Miami Beach, including the festival showcase at Miami Beach Senior High School this Saturday at 8 p.m. If you're more of a casual listener, grab a spot in Lummus Park, where performers will sing alfresco throughout the afternoon. Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, at various locations in Miami Beach; 866-792-3879; thebetsyacappella.com. Showcase tickets cost $10.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at the American Airlines Arena. Mr. I Can Be Your Hero and Mr. Worldwide are at it again. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will return to the AAA as if to save us from a crisis we didn't know we had: severe deficiency of jiggling booties. Their concert is sure to conjure the perfect balance of romantic pop ballads and raunchy club beats to bring us back to the true Miami, the Miami we've all forgotten: essentially, Calle Ocho on a Saturday night. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $165.95.

House of Creatives Music Festival at Virginia Key Beach Park. Do you miss the indie-music heyday of the 2000s? You're in luck. House of Creatives Music Festival has a lineup that'll make your '00s-era self cream his pants. Alt-J, MGMT, Ernest Greene (AKA Washed Out), and Metronomy will headline two days of music, art, and fun in the sun at the fest's new location, Virginia Key Beach Park. This isn't a camp-out fest, so, you know, stay fresh. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; hocfest.com. Single-day passes cost $75 to $125; weekend passes cost $120 to $240.

Chef Roblé Courtesy photo

Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience at the Miami Gardens Municipal Complex. If you're looking for a more sophisticated way to stuff your face, the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience will elevate your weekend excess. Witness a chef battle judged by James Beard Award-winning Miami toque Michelle Bernstein and popular celebrity chef Roblé Ali after you've munched on delights from more than 20 local eateries in the Grand Tasting Tent. Wash it all down at the Wine Boutique, the Urban Beer Garden, or the Cigar & Whiskey Bar — or all three. Worry about your blood vessels later. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at the Miami Gardens Municipal Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; miamigardenswineandfood.com. Tickets cost $85.

The Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival at Tacocraft. If tequila doesn't get you rage-drunk, an unlimited supply of it is a good idea, right? The Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival will test that theory with a full day of margaritas. The goal is to try as many specialty margaritas as possible while still maintaining the presence of mind and consciousness to vote for your favorite one at the end of the event, hosted by Tacocraft and JEY Hospitality Group. The VIP Chill Zone will be air-conditioned and offer snacks. 5 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Tacocraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; fortlauderdalemargaritafest.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $40 at the door; VIP tickets cost $55.

EXPAND Courtesy of Camelot Days

Camelot Days Medieval Festival at T.Y. Park. Recent events have made many of us wish we lived in a simpler time. Maybe not quite as simple as pre-plumbing, but we'll settle for almost any fantasy. Completely immerse yourself at the Camelot Days Medieval Festival, which will offer live jousting, performances, music, and magic, all from the realm of lords and ladies. Dress up to get into the spirit or to enter the daily costume contest. 10 a.m. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, and Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, at T.Y. Park, 3000 N. Park Rd., Hollywood; 786-332-0047; camelotdays.com. Admission costs $12 to $15 for adults and $3 for children.

Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary at Coral Gables Art Cinema. It's hard to believe that the wonderful world of Harry Potter was created 20 years ago by the pen of the great tweeter J.K. Rowling. Potter was born with the Sorcerer's Stone and has invaded stages, theme parks, and videogame consoles, as well as the hearts of fans. Gables Cinema is taking this love to the next level, celebrating Harry Potter's 20th anniversary by transforming the theater into Hogwarts and screening Potter films for four weeks. Grab your cape and wand, and buy a pass to attend all films at a steal. 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets to individual screenings cost $5; passes to see all films cost $29.

Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus. Uncle Joe Biden has been off the political scene for a while. But good news: The brilliant and blubbering former VP is headed to the Miami Book Fair to promote The Book of Joe: The Life, Wit, and (Sometimes Accidental) Wisdom of Joe Biden. Salman Rushdie is also heading from the Curbed Your Enthusiasm set to the fair. And the famed Chilean author Isabel Allende will grace the city with her presence, as will MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, touting his Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics. At the end of the week, the street fair will offer an opportunity to explore indie presses, other amazing readings, and additional diversions. Sunday, November 12, through next Sunday, November 19, on Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-3258 miamibookfair.com.

Whitechapel at the Ground. A few years ago, metal venues abounded in Miami. Though some heavy-friendly venues have closed, the Ground, located inside the legendary electronic music nightclub Space, has opened its doors to every genre. The upcoming show by the Knoxville band Whitechapel, presented by Heroes Live Entertainment, is proof of an open door for metal bands in the Magic City. The group is on its Decade of Defilement Tour, celebrating the first anniversary of the album The Somatic Defilement, with special guests Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering, and Bloodbather. Bring your strongest neck muscles, your blackest clothes, and your darkest soul. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; facebook.com/TheGroundMiami. Admission costs $22.

Photo by Sayre Berman

Jay-Z at the American Airlines Arena. Since Beyoncé gained superstardom, it seems Jay-Z has taken the beta role in their relationship. But many forget the important role he's played in the world of hip-hop. And though Bey may wear the heavier crown at the moment, history will remember them both as true music royalty. Hova is on a 31-date North American tour to promote 4:44, his 13th studio recording. He won't be "Young Forever," so don't miss his memorable Miami show with opener Vic Mensa. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $35.

Ben Folds at Olympia Theater. It's not often that a '90s pop star earns real music cred. However, Ben Folds, the piano man behind the 1997 hit "Brick" by Ben Folds Five (actually a trio) is widely regarded as a true talent. He not only massages the keys but also plays with symphonies that take his orchestrations to the next level. This year, he's on his Paper Airplane Request Tour, where fans are invited to write requests on paper airplanes and launch them at the singer. He'll be accepting those requests at the Olympia Theater this weekend. Expect a crowd of nostalgic Gen-Xers, middle-aged parents, indie-music snobs, and piano nerds alike. 8 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $39.50.

