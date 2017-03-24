The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND It's Ultra weekend. Photo by Alex Markow

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Ultra Music Festival 2017 at Bayfront Park: Ultra Music Festival falls somewhere between the anthropophobia-inducing chaos of your nightmares and the hallucinatory party extravaganza of your dreams. Even if you know nothing about techno, you'll recognize names like Ice Cube, Major Lazer, and Ty Dolla $ign on the lineup. But true devotees of the uhntz will show up for Carl Cox, Underworld, and a gazillion other DJs and performers who'll fill the air around Bayfront Park with rib-shuddering rhythms for three full days.

Game of Throwdowns at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice: Stark. Lannister. Targaryen. Whatever your house of choice, make your allegiances now — the Throwdown is coming. Local record label Gigabeat and Project Mayhem are hosting Game of Throwdowns, a night of musical bloodshed when more than 20 DJs representing houses from the Seven Kingdoms will battle for ultimate power (or just bragging rights). Show up early and catch the Miami Bass Awards' ceremony and free cocktail hour directly before the spectacle. Costumes are encouraged, so dust off your fur cloak.

Bayo Block Party at Little Haiti Cultural Center: Miami Music Week brings international artists to our little tropical puddle, giving people who are trying to break into the biz a chance to rub shoulders with titans in the electronic music industry. But in the haze of parties and networking, it's worth it to salute our roots. Michael Brun, a Haitian DJ based in Miami, will do just that at the Bayo Block Party. The celebration will showcase Haitian music and musicians such as Lakou Mizik, Rara Lakay, and Zoey Dollaz. Haitian food and drinks are a bonus. It's definitely the low-key option for MMW.

Saturday



Army of Darkness at Coral Gables Art Cinema: What do early-'90s CGI, a shotgun, and a chainsaw-arm have in common? They're all used to fight the forces of evil in the final installment of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead trilogy, Army of Darkness . Every Saturday, the Coral Gables Art Cinema screens a cult horror film to delight audiences looking for late-night spooks. So if the real-life techno zombies of Ultra Music Festival are a little too scary for you, cozy up to a bag of free popcorn and stay safe with an army of resurrected corpses and the theatrical virtuosity of Bruce Campbell.

Beer and Music Backyard Festival at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: Why should the Wynwood kids have all the craft beer fun? The south end of the county will get some love this weekend when the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center's concert lawn is taken over by the tunes, brews, and food trucks of the Beer and Music Backyard Festival. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Funky Meters will provide the grooves, while local darlings such as Concrete Beach, J. Wakefield, and Biscayne Bay Brewing and national staples like Lagunitas and Dogfish Head facilitate booty-shaking.

Sunday

