The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND It's St. Patty's Day. Are you wearing green? Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Julia Rose Photography

Friday



St. Pat's Wynwood at Wynwood Alley at Mana: Forget your last few St Patrick's Days (if you can remember them to begin with) and debauch with throngs of kelly green bedecked college kids at St. Pat's Wynwood. Last year's party-at-the-end-of-the-rainbow attracted over 20,000 revelers for green beer and leprechauns, and this year stands to attract an even bigger crowd with arts and crafts, food trucks, DJs, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. You'll invoke the true luck of the Irish when you black out and still manage to wake up not on a street corner.

Forget your last few St Patrick's Days (if you can remember them to begin with) and debauch with throngs of kelly green bedecked college kids at St. Pat's Wynwood. Last year's party-at-the-end-of-the-rainbow attracted over 20,000 revelers for green beer and leprechauns, and this year stands to attract an even bigger crowd with arts and crafts, food trucks, DJs, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. You'll invoke the true luck of the Irish when you black out and still manage to wake up not on a street corner. TEDxCoconutGrove 2017: Escape at Ransom Everglades School: Even though we live in a place most people escape to, there's still plenty we want to escape from: our parent's houses, for example, or our acknowledgement of the impending effects of climate change. The independently organized TEDx of Coconut Grove was inspired by the original TED format to start its own series of short talks, and this round is all about that need to run away. Speakers range from TV hosts to best selling authors to professional educators, so there's guaranteed to be plenty of knowledge to go around. Stick around afterward for a Tasting Village with local eateries.

Bicking Photography

Koresh Dance Company at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: If modern dance sounds like something your awkward cousin tried in his trying-to-find-myself phase, you may not have gotten a great first impression. But the Koresh Dance Company are professionals, and watching 25 years worth of choreography will convince you of this art form's merit. As a testament to the company's diverse work, this anniversary program is cherry-picking from over 60 pieces created by founder Ronen Koresh. A new collaborative effort with Paul D. Miller (aka DJ Spooky) will also be featured, and a post-show conversation with Miller, Koresh, and the company is scheduled for Friday.

If modern dance sounds like something your awkward cousin tried in his trying-to-find-myself phase, you may not have gotten a great first impression. But the Koresh Dance Company are professionals, and watching 25 years worth of choreography will convince you of this art form's merit. As a testament to the company's diverse work, this anniversary program is cherry-picking from over 60 pieces created by founder Ronen Koresh. A new collaborative effort with Paul D. Miller (aka DJ Spooky) will also be featured, and a post-show conversation with Miller, Koresh, and the company is scheduled for Friday. Omni Park Grand Opening: Dade's newest green space debuts with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m., followed by festivities including live music by Roosevelt Collier and Derek Fairholm Trio; DJs Mr Pauer and Benton on the decks; and food and happy hour drinks.

Global Cuba Fest: See Saturday. Agustín Escamez Rambaud

Saturday



FemmeFest 10-Year Anniversary at Churchill's Pub: For certain, we should be celebrating women every single day, but in this America, we’re lucky to get a month to reflect on female accomplishments. The tenth annual FemmeFest is doing just that with a daylong event at Churchill’s Pub featuring poets, artists, vendors, political activist speakers, and more than 20 bands. The rules? Respect women. The attire? Feel free to bring your pro-lady signs and don’t forget your pussy hats.

For certain, we should be celebrating women every single day, but in this America, we’re lucky to get a month to reflect on female accomplishments. The tenth annual FemmeFest is doing just that with a daylong event at Churchill’s Pub featuring poets, artists, vendors, political activist speakers, and more than 20 bands. The rules? Respect women. The attire? Feel free to bring your pro-lady signs and don’t forget your pussy hats. Global Cuba Fest at Miami-Dade County Auditorium: The Global Cuba festival has showcased talent from the island and its emigres across the world for ten years. To celebrate a decade of artistic and cultural exchange, FUNDarte is throwing a party with world-class performers, including Carlos Puig and Érnan López Nussa. Closing the night is the Madrid-based band Picadillo, whose name not only induces flashbacks of a Miami childhood, but also speaks to the influence of traditional Cuban music on their work.

Crate Diggers Record Fair: See Saturday. Gramps

Code Art Miami at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: On average, women make up less than a third of the STEM workforce in the U.S., and this is directly related to how young girls are received in science and technology classrooms. To create a supportive community and promote girls' participation in computer technology, Code Art Miami organizes an annual showcase of digital artwork along with a coding competition for girls in grades 3 through 12.

On average, women make up less than a third of the STEM workforce in the U.S., and this is directly related to how young girls are received in science and technology classrooms. To create a supportive community and promote girls' participation in computer technology, Code Art Miami organizes an annual showcase of digital artwork along with a coding competition for girls in grades 3 through 12. Crate Diggers Record Fair and After Party at Gramps: Typically, you’re scoring the best records from your aunt’s basement, an old guy’s yard sale, or your last trip to San Francisco, but Gramps’ Crate Diggers Record Fair aims to change that. Thanks to the bar’s daylong event presented by Discogs, you can get prize vinyl from more than 30 vendors right in Wynwood to the soundtrack of experienced DJs. Crate Diggers will be followed by a wild, late night after-party.

Typically, you’re scoring the best records from your aunt’s basement, an old guy’s yard sale, or your last trip to San Francisco, but Gramps’ Crate Diggers Record Fair aims to change that. Thanks to the bar’s daylong event presented by Discogs, you can get prize vinyl from more than 30 vendors right in Wynwood to the soundtrack of experienced DJs. Crate Diggers will be followed by a wild, late night after-party. 19th-Annual Medical Marijuana Benefit Concert at the Wynwood Yard: Two things you can always count on to bring the party? Marijuana and Trick Daddy. Both will be in the spotlight at the 19th-Annual Medical Marijuana Benefit Concert presented by Ploppy Palace, Modern Galaxy TV, and Norml of Florida. Activism, pot, and amazing music that also includes live acts Grind Mode, Telekinetic Walrus, Tamboka, and Nag Champayons are certain to sway a few minds to support legalizing the use of weed to help those with legit health conditions.

A.J. Shorter

12th-Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium: Jazz in the Gardens reaches beyond the ambitions of a music festival. This year, a poetry contest and film, music, and art conference accompany LL Cool J, Jill Scott, and Common in gracing our fair city. While a lineup of superstars is sure to attract the most attention, the poetry finals gives a nod to the historical ties between jazz and poetry, and the conference allows for established and emerging Miami artists to rub elbows and trade secrets.

EXPAND Chantal Lawrie

Sunday

