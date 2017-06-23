menu

Best Things to Do This Weekend: Beerfest, A Night of Vogue, and Made You Look Sunday

Best Things to Do This Weekend: Beerfest, A Night of Vogue, and Made You Look Sunday

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Taylor Estape
Best Things to Do This Weekend: Beerfest, A Night of Vogue, and Made You Look Sunday
Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins
Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins
A A

As summer in Miami progresses, the argument for clothes gets less and less compelling, especially during those precious days when you're not obligated to put on work slacks or a uniform. For this weekend's events, we've got several points on the clothing spectrum covered - from barely anything at a pool party to PG-appropriate in an air conditioned science museum and anywhere in between, depending on how exposed you want to feel at Marlins Park or in downward dog. Whether or not you go all free-the-nipple on us, have fun this weekend, Miami.

Ralph Arvesen via Flickr
Ralph Arvesen via Flickr

Friday

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at American Airlines Arena
In 2009, before we knew we wanted him, Pitbull told us we did (and on Calle Ocho no less). The rest is Miami history. But a decade earlier, a pretty Spanish crooner named Enrique Iglesias brought the U.S. to its knees by asking us — en español — to dance, which pretty much blew everybody's mind, at least outside of South Florida. Now the two Latin music legends are coming together for what the rest of the nation probably thinks is Miami's wet dream: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull live in concert. Maybe there'll be a shower of panties onstage, maybe not, but short of Selena or Gloria Estefan, this is Latin-crossover history.

Rise Against and Deftones at Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Few modern-day punk bands have enjoyed a career as steady and lucrative as Rise Against. Eight studio albums into a 15-plus-year career and they've still got kids shaking their fists and screaming along. Right off the release of Wolves, the Chicago band will perform with alt-metal mainstays the Deftones. There's plenty to shake your fist at these days, so maintain a healthy outlet for your rage through this concentrated dose of hardcore.

Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park
Whether you're a baseball fan or not, no one will argue if you say beer and a ball game go well together. Some say a few brews are needed to endure the boring sport. Others say suds are the perfect complement to America's favorite pastime. Whatever your opinion, Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park is a good idea. Get there before the game, sample international and domestic beers, and then sit back and enjoy a buzz with your ball game. This weekend, the Marlins will play the Cubs, but the winner probably won't matter as much as the little sampler cup you'll get to take home.

Science Museum of Minnesota
Science Museum of Minnesota

Saturday

"Space: An Out of Gravity Experience" at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
A week at space camp was the coolest thing you could score as a kid. But your parents were broke, so now you're a grown-ass person with the same need of some otherworldly learning. The Frost Museum of Science is here for you. Through interactive and multimedia activities, you can learn about the astronaut life through the museum's exhibition "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience," developed in partnership with NASA. You might not be able to float like Scott Kelly, but you can learn about how he ate and slept during his year in space.

Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival at Wynwood Yard
In 2017, we, as a people, really need to learn what self-care is and how to do it. This weekend, the Wynwood Yard will devote an entire day to feeling healed at the Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival, which will present practitioners, teachers, and mind-body wellness experts. The fest includes free yoga and exercise with Lululemon and DJs spinning tunes. You can learn to pickle just about anything at a fermenting veggies session led by an expert from the Yard's Radiate Apothecary. There will be other instructive workshops and discussions, as well as healing therapies such as cranial sacral and acupuncture. Bring the kids to play, and get your body in line with your values.

courtesy of Shelborne South Beach
courtesy of Shelborne South Beach

Backyard BBQ at Shelborne South Beach
You can't go wrong with a South Beach pool party - sexy locals mixed with gawking tourists dancing in a chlorinated soup of water, alcohol, and other things we try not to think about. In a brilliant move, the Shelborne is bringing barbecue to the mix starting this Saturday and every Saturday until it doesn't necessitate that you be either drunk or under water to be outside in Miami. The parties are free and will feature a weekly theme with pop-ups from your favorite South Beach bars, like Ricky's and Sweet Liberty. So strip down, get wet, and don't forget your sunscreen, kids.

Puma and HarryEXPAND
Puma and Harry
Carlos Maseda / Point Media Label

Moon Canvas at Bardot
Sometimes you just want to go to the bar and grab a beer. Other times, you crave a night with a little more stimulation. Moon Canvas offers a full-on nightlife experience, complete with music and art in a futuristic setting. This week, the company is promoting local artists Richie Hell and Puma & Harry at Floyd. Local world-fusion musician Hell recently released his debut EP, Black Mambo, on Unlock Recordings. Puma & Harry is a Miami-based, Venezuelan DJ duo that'll soon launch a vinyl-only record label. There will be dance music and art for all kinds of desired stimulation, and beer to boot.

Summer Death Kvlt Festival at Churchill's Pub
If you're a South Florida death-metal fan, you're already familiar with the Hoffman brothers. If you're not, the Summer Death Kvlt Festival will educate you. Lose yourself in heavy headbanging with Amon — the brothers' latest outfit — Caveman Cult, Carrion Curse, the Glorious Death, and Chicago band Hellfire Death Cult. Amenorrhea will be opening the night.

Karli Evans
Karli Evans

Catwalk: A Night of Vogue at TBC Autonomy
The ballroom scene empowers. It offers gay and queer kids of color the platform to express themselves through fashion, music, and dance. Kiki competitions are the Olympics of originality and promise a safe haven for some of the fiercest but most vulnerable talents. Loveless Records' Gooddroid, DJ Bonnie Beats, and Morph Atlanta's Jsport will provide the music for Catwalk: A Night of Vogue, a back-to-basics and open-to-all affair. Prizes will be awarded for best vogue performance, best virgin vogue, best runway, best face, and best-dressed.

Sunday

Diana Ross at the Adrienne Arsht Center
From singing "Baby Love" with the Supremes to crooning "I'm Coming Out" solo, Diana Ross has taken sweet melodies to their max. The Queen of Motown is the original diva of pop music. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to stand between her and musical immortality. So be sure to catch Ross and her endless hits at the Arsht Center this weekend.

courtesy of Purdy Lounge
courtesy of Purdy Lounge

Made You Look Sunday at Purdy Lounge
If you've frequented Purdy Lounge, you probably have a fondness for the mismatched furniture barely fit for a thrift store and the dark, sultry vibes. But after seventeen years, the place needed a little self love and care in the form of a re-vamped interior and brand new drink offerings. This Sunday, their weekly classic hip hop party will house the debut of their cocktail menu and celebration of their facelift with light bites and tunes from DJs Pazmal, Sharpsound, Manuvers til 5 a.m. Cause who really cares about Mondays, anyway.

Taylor Estape
