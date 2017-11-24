The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

What's the weekend about if not excess? And holiday weekends only heighten that excess exponentially, especially when we're celebrating food, the spoils of colonialist violence, and frenzied consumerism. Whether you're all about the hype or you're just trying to stay sane while your extended family is in town, the weekend is packed with events that will help you let loose, get down, and turn up. Maybe you're into live shows like Yoli Mayor and Locos Por Juana at the Wynwood Yard and Rodrigo Y Gabriela at the Fillmore. Maybe you prefer to just drink yourself silly at Black FlyDay in Macaya Gallery or Jack Daniel's BBQ and Beats at Hialeah Park. Either way, the next three days are your hedonistic oyster.

Record Store Day Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Show at Sweat Records. Don't get too drunk on Thanksgiving, or you'll be too hung-over to score record store gems. Rather than waste your time online or at a chain store, head to Sweat Records for a morning of special releases. Get there before 7 a.m. and you can put one of those limited editions on hold before less appreciative music lovers can steal them from you. The next day, the party will continue with the Small Business Saturday show, which will include performances by Richie Hell and Donzii. 8 a.m. Friday, November 24, and 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Yoli Mayor and Locos por Juana at the Wynwood Yard. The rest of America doesn't know what's up. Yoli Mayor, who became famous as a contestant on America's Got Talent, is a vocal powerhouse who deserves to be celebrated beyond the derivative nickname of the "Cuban Adele." Her hometown is doing just that at the Locos por Juana and Yoli Mayor show. The whole night is dedicated to Miami pride with this group of local musicians. If you want more reason to get excited for the show, check out their collab on YouTube singing Bob Marley and the Fugees. 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

SIT at the Ground. House has had a huge influence on popular music in Romania. One of the more innovative groups to come out of that country's DJ pool is SIT (an acronym for "Sideways Invisibility Theory," whatever that means). Producers and friends Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia will play a show that blends their unreleased material with improvisation for a fresh approach to beat looping and overlapping melodies. 11 p.m. Friday, November 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10.

OfficialVibes.com

Black FlyDay at Macaya Gallery. You don't stand in hours-long lines or fight your way through crowds in department stores because your heart is so full of love that you need to find a discount gift for that special someone. You do it for you, because you need a second flat-screen for your bedroom. As long as hedonism is the rule of the day, you can plan on spending your night at Black FlyDay. Fly Guy, DJ Nasty, DJ Bre, and A-Train will bring the vibes. All you have to do is show up in something as black as your self-centered soul. 9 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami; 786-427-5424; blackflyday.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15 to $30.

Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats at Hialeah Park. Miami's Oscar G and Armand Pena, along with New York's Rob-Lo, are ready to make the ground shake in the Paddock Garden during Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats. Turns out Jack specializes in more than just the liquor you order when you know the well whiskey will make you puke. The fest will also offer grub from Coops Pit BBQ, Pirate Brothers BBQ, and King of Racks BBQ, along with a barbecue-eating contest. All of that slow-smoked ungulate flesh should guard against a hangover and fuel plenty of booty-shaking. Noon Saturday, November 25, at Hialeah Park, 2200 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-885-8000; barbecueandbeats.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Ages 21 and up.

Sonny Fodera at Floyd. Sonny Fodera is originally from Australia, but he's gained enough notoriety as a house DJ that he now splits his time among Ibiza, the U.K., and the U.S. when he isn't hunkered down recording for labels such as Dirtybird, Visionquest, and Defected. He recently released his latest EP, Solotoko, and will perform in the intimate venue on the first floor of Club Space before continuing to jet around the world. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

EXPAND Julio Enriquez via Flickr

Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Fillmore. If you think instrumental music is boring or vanilla, you haven't seen Rodrigo y Gabriela live. Between Gabriela's intensely percussive playing and Rodrigo's rhythmic approach to melody, their sets get you pumped before the first song is even halfway done. The two met as teenagers growing up in Mexico City, but they didn't find success until after they moved to Ireland in 1999. Their influences include flamenco, jazz, and heavy metal, which they blend brilliantly in covers and original compositions. If they're good enough for Barack Obama, who invited them to play at the White House in 2010, they're good enough for you. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the Fillmore, 1800 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $36.50 to $48.50.

Bermuda Triangle Festival at Churchill's Pub. Local celebrity and sporadic weather wizard Notorious Nastie is staging another night of bass, hip-hop, and general madness at the Bermuda Triangle Festival, featuring Kool Keith. Performing alongside the surrealist and horrorcore OG will be Miami favorites Lamebot and Otto Von Schirach, plus local artists Golden Flora, Emerson Rajadel, and others. If you're not spending the holiday with your chosen family, prevent weirdness withdrawal with this heavy dose of local quirkiness and artistry. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $15.

EXPAND courtesy of the James L. Knight Center

Black Saturday Comedy Show at the James L. Knight Center. Maybe the recent rash of outed sexual abusers hasn't deterred your thirst for standup comedy's boys' club. In that case, the Black Saturday Comedy Show could lighten up an otherwise stressful weekend of holiday shopping. The former host of the 99 Jamz morning show, local comedian Marvin Dixon, along with the current host of its early-hour radio laughs, Rickey Smiley, will be onstage with DeRay Davis and Toto to ensure we don't take ourselves too seriously, even in trying times. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $35 to $110.

$uicideboy$ at Revolution Live. If you liked boobs on the web, you remember the immensely popular site Suicide Girls, featuring tatted-up, scantily clad gals. Maybe you imagine $uicideboy$ is like that but with dudes. You'd be wrong. The group is actually the cousin rap duo of Ruby da Cherry and $lick $loth from New Orleans. Their dark, glitch-trap style is representative of the coolest internet rappers. They're extremely prolific with 29 releases, including the ten-part series Kill Your$elf, out on G59 Records. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $26.50.

Give Thanks Brunch Edition at 1306 Miami. Giving to those who need help can bring such good feels. This Thanksgiving week, you might be compelled to get some of those warm and fuzzies. D-Junction Mas, a Broward carnival band — you know, the kind that wears feathers and dances, bringing Caribbean music to the people — is pairing up with Adonis Events to offer you an easy way to tap into that feeling. The two groups will host the Give Thanks Brunch Edition at the downtown Miami spot 1306. Some of the proceeds from the event, offering food, mimosas, and drink specials, will help feed the homeless. 10 a.m. Sunday, November 26, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/DJunctionMas. Admission costs $35.

