The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Photo by Alexander Oliva

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Courtesy of Comedy Inn

Friday



Cinco de Mike-O Anniversary Show at the Comedy Inn: Every cell in your body regenerates every seven years, making you a new human being. But Comedy Inn is basically the same after seven years – which, in this case, is a good thing for one of Miami's only comedy clubs and the city's only comedy hotel. Yeah, there's a comedy venue with a premium bar inside of a Quality Inn off of U.S. 1 in Palmetto Bay. For their seventh-anniversary Cinco de Mike-o Show, expect hilarious sets from Aaron Berg and DC Benny, hosted by David Stebbins. If you have a little too much fun, rooms at the hotel will be 50 percent off for Comedy Inn patrons.

Photo by George Martinez

Saturday



Brew at the Zoo at Zoo Miami: You're definitely reading this from your computer or our free paper and thinking, Gee, New Times writers are so smart and interesting. I bet their editors are really great too. I wish I could go somewhere to meet them and simultaneously support this publication that I use to keep up on all the awesome stuff happening in Miami. Aren't you sweet? And you're in luck, because this Saturday you'll find us at Brew at the Zoo, drinking more than 100 kinds of craft beer, noshing on delicious local delicacies, and wildin' out to Arrested Development. You're welcome.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mac's Comics

Free Comic Book Day at various locations: Maybe you picture comic-book fans as basement-dwelling teenagers who shun the light of day, but you're about to be proven wrong. Free Comic Book Day draws out the artists, fans, and casual browsers of comics into the light with outdoor sales and events. Local peddlers like Mac's Comics, A&M Comics, and Korka Comics will distribute this year's batch of freebies and offer others for sale. Hialeah's Tattoos & Comics is adding Creature Entertainment and local illustrator Kenny Calderon to their roster. If you're sick of saving your Iron Man costume for Comic Con, don it Saturday for the festivities.

Photo by Jim Stamps

Sunday

