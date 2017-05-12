The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Monica McGivern
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.
Friday
- John Legend at American Airlines Arena: You have every right to be obsessed with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their baby. This family is almost too perfect to be real, so we should keep an eye on it. But aside from giving us photos of fried chicken by the pool and adorable baby videos, Legend has delivered more than a few R&B hits, from "All of Me" to Selma's "Glory." If you're interested in hearing the soulful singer outside of every wedding ceremony known to man, snag a ticket (or two if you're tryna get lucky).
- Phoenix at the Fillmore Miami Beach: Bands such as MGMT and Vampire Weekend broke onto the indie-pop scene with synths and catchy hooks blazing, but Phoenix has enjoyed a subtler, slow-burning success. Fresh off the release of its latest single, “J-Boy,” the band is coming to Miami as part of a world tour that ends in early fall. Although this show is sold out, keep your ear to the ground for tickets, because this French foursome might just disappear across the pond for a year or two.
- New Found Glory at Revolution Live: When a group of good old Florida boys makes it to the big leagues, your little heart can't help but swell with pride. Even if you haven't listened to New Found Glory since middle school, you can relive your childhood, or just show love to these Coral Springs natives, during their 20th-anniversary tour. For every show, the bandmates will choose two of their albums to play in their entirety, so brush up on your pop-punk sing-along skills.
Photo by Elijah Peck
Saturday
-
Alma Dance Theater Fundraiser at Design District Gallery Walk: Miami has hosted contemporary dance troupes from all across the world, but it's less common that the city supports its local performers. The Alma Dance Theater Fundraiser hopes to not only garner support for its company but also raise money to match its award from the 2017 Knight Arts Challenge. The evening will include a silent art auction of pieces by Jenny Perez, Christin Paige Minnotte, and others; performance installations by the dancers themselves; complimentary drinks and small bites; and a live DJ. If nothing else, you'll get a chance to get tips from professionals at a dance party.
- Hot Wheels Reunion at Super Wheels Skating Center: If you grew up in Kendall in the '90s, you went to Hot Wheels. Even if skating wasn't your thing, inevitably a friend's birthday party or a summer camp outing took you there. It smelled like stale popcorn and blasted endless pop music, and your friends would spend ungodly amounts of time skating in circles. And because nostalgia never gets old or unprofitable, the Hot Wheels Reunion offers hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and retro tunes by Erotic Exotic and classic Hot Wheels DJs. If you get there before 11 p.m., you can even bring the kiddies.
Photo by Derek P. Wilson
- Beer Brawl at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.: Art appreciation is missing the thrill of spectator sports, so why not combine the two? That's basically the idea behind WallBrawl — a competitive painting event that pits several artists against one another for cash prizes and street cred. This round of paint-to-the-death, Beer Brawl, will see Barbara De Varona, Alissa McCrimmon, Gabriel Bocanegra, and Wilson Rivera painting 30-by-40-inch canvases in 90 minutes or fewer for your viewing pleasure. Drink craft beer, vote on the best painting, and even purchase a piece for yourself to support local arts and breweries simultaneously.
- Boom Bap All-Stars at Watsco Center: There's no doubt that hip-hop has changed. Maybe you're mourning days past when the art form seemed genuine, or maybe you're dabbing to Kodak Black with the other 14-year-olds. Regardless of your stance on the current state of rap music, Boom Bap All-Stars is a veritable temple to old-school hip-hop. DMX, Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, and Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch of the Lox are just the headliners on a long list of veterans in the industry. Come to simply pay your respects, or worship at the feet of some of the originals.
Scarpetta
Photo by Michael Pisarri
Sunday
- Mother's Day Brunch at Various Locations: It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.
- In Flagranti at Gramps: Miami's music scene is stronger than ever thanks to its growing interpersonal relationships. Gramps is a stronghold for gatherings that have risen out of wise and long-standing collaborations. One of these scene builders, Laura of Miami, with her radio show Vamos a la Playa on Klangbox.fm, will present Swiss duo In Flagranti's brand of Italo disco at the Wynwood watering hole. It's just another example of the Miami community coming together around music. To get an idea of the vibe of the show, think of a funky dance party at a '70s porn shoot. Dress accordingly and support your scene.
