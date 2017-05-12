The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



John Legend at American Airlines Arena: You have every right to be obsessed with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their baby. This family is almost too perfect to be real, so we should keep an eye on it. But aside from giving us photos of fried chicken by the pool and adorable baby videos, Legend has delivered more than a few R&B hits, from "All of Me" to Selma's "Glory." If you're interested in hearing the soulful singer outside of every wedding ceremony known to man, snag a ticket (or two if you're tryna get lucky).

