The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Katt Williams: Great America Tour at James L. Knight Center: Apparently, a long rap sheet of assault charges can be part and parcel of being hilarious. At least that's what we tell ourselves when we see Katt Williams punching a seventh-grader on video and then getting his ass whooped by that seventh-grader. Personal life aside, Williams has been making people laugh since his appearance in Friday After Next . Fifteen years and many controversies later, the comedian is still acting and doing standup funny enough to warrant back-to-back performances in Miami this weekend on his Great America Tour.

After three days of sweating your body weight at Ultra, maybe you're feeling less than fabulous. Maybe you're regretting some or all the things you did under the influence of certain substances. If you're looking for a boost in style and self-esteem, head to the Fashionably Conscious Market's tenth-anniversary sale. Not only can you cop gently used designer accessories at affordable prices, but also you can help children in the West Grove through Coconut Grove Cares. After a spree at this spot, you'll be feeling better about your wardrobe and your undying soul. Dan Savage's Hump! Film Festival at O Cinema Wynwood: Porn is something you usually watch in private, but hear us out: Dan Savage's HUMP! Festival isn't here just to turn you on. In an industry that can seem pretty homogenized and exclusive, this traveling showcase is meant to give amateur pornographers the chance to show off their, um, stuff, while promoting sex and body positivity. This year's fest includes 22 new films, each less than five minutes, covering topics as diverse as toy training by trans women and Scrabble-night-turned-wild-clown-orgy.

Saturday



Jim Jefferies at Hard Rock Live: When controversial comedians get it right, they garner an almost cultlike following. Jim Jefferies has definitely attained success in this arena, especially after bashing gun control in his TV special Bare . Soon after, he caught flack for belittling rape in a bit about Bill Cosby. This summer, the Australian performer is slated to host a Comedy Central satire à la The Daily Show , but you can catch his new standup in person to decide whether his brand of shock-and-awe is comedy gold.

Lorna Simpson has enjoyed a prestigious career over the past 30 years as a conceptual artist and photographer, and Pérez Art Museum Miami has supported her work since 1997. As part of the its annual fundraiser, Art of the Party, PAMM will honor Simpson and her career while presenting a schedule of interactive art activations on the museum's terrace. Three tiers of tickets offer experiences that range from an exclusive dinner prepared by chef Michael Schwartz to cocktails and dessert during a postdinner dance party. Hatsume Fair at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens: Maybe you went through an anime cosplay phase embarrassingly late in your life, or maybe you just genuinely love the delicate beauty inherent in Japanese culture. Either way, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a place you should check out. This weekend is perfect for a first visit because the Hatsume Fair will be there to celebrate the new season. Taiko drumming, martial arts, artisan and craft goods, and an anime arena are only a few of the offerings during the two-day fair.

Sunday



South Beach Triathlon at Lummus Park South Beach: The summer will soon be here to get you running in air-conditioned circles, from car to work to home. That's because in August, A/C rules your Miami life. But it's April, and stroke-inducing weather is still a month away, so why not try a triathlon? The South Beach Triathlon will take over Lummus Park this Sunday, when true athletes will show off their endurance and strength as they swim, ride, and run their way through one of America's best beach landscapes. If you can't even ride a bike, whip out the sunscreen, kick back, and just enjoy the scene.

