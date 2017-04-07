The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Pride Week: Bust out your best wig, gold lamé briefs, or rainbow attire, 'cause it's Pride Week. The crown jewel of any Pride event is the parade: Be on South Beach by noon Sunday to watch colorful floats and even more colorful dancers and characters strike some proud poses on Ocean Drive. The Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival will continue in Lummus Park after the parade.

Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park: Two cities so close shouldn't be so different. Yet a mere 30 miles from the EDM- and hip-hop-obsessed Miami, Fort Lauderdale hosts country music festivals. The Tortuga Music Festival brings acts such as Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Kenny Chesney to a sandy stage in Broward to benefit Rock the Ocean — an organization raising money for ocean research and education. If country isn't your thing, Nelly, Slightly Stoopid, and other hip-hop, blues, and roots groups are slated to perform. Plus, the same sun and beach exist on that side of the Dade-Broward line.

2 Poetry 2 Ferrari at Primary Projects: What do Miamians love more than poetry? Pretty much anything. So why not merge poetry with a sexy dead actor and a fast, expensive car to get people's juices flowing? That was arguably David Landsberger's thought process when he decided to remake 2 Fast 2 Furious with a poetic theme. 2 Poetry 2 Ferrari is the name of not only his film but also the O, Miami party preceding its filming. A limited-edition zine will be available while supplies last, and a commemorative reading for the dearly departed Paul Walker will take place inside a white Ferrari.

Saturday



Nufonia Must Fall at Olympia Theater: Sometime after 1984 but before 2008, robots went from horrifying apocalypse catalysts to adorable surrogates for human emotion. Adding to the latter category is the graphic-novel-turned-live-action-animation by Kid Koala, Nufonia Must Fall . In this elaborately performed and projected puppet production, a robot falls in love with an office worker after a chance encounter. Kid Koala and the Afiara Quartet provide a live soundtrack to the story, which unfolds via K.K. Barrett's production design. This undeniably unique show is sure to give you all the feels.

Sunday



Keith Johns at the Barnacle Historic State Park: It's not always easy to please your mom. Is one measly brunch enough to thank her for the years of putting up with your brattitude? It sure is not. So why not take her to the Barnacle Society's presentation of Miami folk artist Keith Johns under the stars on the bay. His emotional jams and soulful voice will have Mom feeling the grateful vibes you long to give her.

Maker Faire Miami at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: Ice cream was invented in the 17th Century, and the course of history was altered forever. But don't get too depressed imagining the world before the frozen treat. Instead, imagine the inventions yet to change our lives for the better; then check out Maker Faire Miami to see them in real life. The two-day event will include self-driving cars built by Miami Dade College students, as well as hundreds of other inventions and DIY innovations. You'll be able to tell your grandkids about the first time you saw an unmanned vehicle right before you're terminated by the robot rebellion.