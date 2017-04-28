The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Amadeus McCaskill

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

courtesy of Miami Theater Center

Friday



Inside the Box: Fernando Calzadilla's Duologue With a Painting at Miami Theater Center: Having a conversation with a painting sounds like something you did during a college acid trip. But this weekend, it's a living, breathing, naked reality. In Duologue With a Painting , Fernando Calzadilla will not only exhibit his reclining nudes but also embody his work by becoming a live painting. Audience members can look at, wander around, and, yes, talk to the painting via a chair and microphone situated in front of the artist/art. Feel free to ask the painting its opinion on aesthetics, politics, and philosophy, or simply witness the spectacle without the aid of psychedelic substances.

courtesy of SoFlo Cake and Candy Expo

SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center: Some people occasionally whip up the one recipe they have for chocolate chip cookies. But real bakers blow everybody's minds at totally inappropriate times, like when they bring an Easter cake to work that's too pretty to eat but once you start you can't stop shoving it in your face, crying. For those types of bakers (or, ya know, professionals), the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is here to get your piping tips wet — with frosting, that is. It's two days of every confectioner's possible desire, including classes and a cake competition.

courtesy of Renegade Craft Fair

Saturday



Renegade Craft Fair Miami at Mana Wynwood: Miami could learn a few things from Chicago: how to create halfway decent public transit, for example, or how to put more cheese on pizza. One Chicago-born endeavor that is sure to grace our tropical paradise is the Renegade Craft Fair, a curated showcase of products by local artists and artisans that has expanded far beyond the Windy City. The first Magic City edition features 75 vendors of jewelry, home wares, and all manner of handicraft, nearly a dozen pushers of food and refreshments, plus DJs and giveaways. Because anything Chicago can do, Miami can do hotter.

Lula Del Rey

Manual Cinema: Lula Del Rey at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: As April draws to a close, so does Miami's annual poetry festival, O, Miami. The sometimes strange, sometimes beautiful, and always poetic month of events culminates with Lula Del Ray , a mixed-media performance piece by Manual Cinema. Combining the nostalgia of radio and vintage country tunes with the almost twinkly light of an overhead projector, this Chicago collective crafts a poignant coming-of-age tale with almost no dialogue. Following the final performance Saturday night, an afterparty sending off National Poetry Month will include food trucks, drinks, giveaways, and the Rambling String Band on the SMDCAC plaza.

Ticketmaster

Red Hot Chili Peppers at American Airlines Arena: Has anything erased the vague anxiety you felt while watching a tube sock dangle from Anthony Kiedis' junk? Didn't think so. Aside from a penchant for nudity, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have enjoyed a 30-year career of chart-topping albums, including their latest, The Getaway , which was the impetus for this tour. Their pit stop in Miami is one of more than 25 shows added to their initial dates. Even if all you've got is a beanie and a vague knowledge of the chorus in "Under the Bridge," you'll fit in just fine with these funk-rock hall-of-famers.

Sunday

