menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Amadeus McCaskill
A A

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
courtesy of Miami Theater Center

Friday

  • Inside the Box: Fernando Calzadilla's Duologue With a Painting at Miami Theater Center: Having a conversation with a painting sounds like something you did during a college acid trip. But this weekend, it's a living, breathing, naked reality. In Duologue With a Painting, Fernando Calzadilla will not only exhibit his reclining nudes but also embody his work by becoming a live painting. Audience members can look at, wander around, and, yes, talk to the painting via a chair and microphone situated in front of the artist/art. Feel free to ask the painting its opinion on aesthetics, politics, and philosophy, or simply witness the spectacle without the aid of psychedelic substances.
  • The Four Tops at Magic City Casino: Not many people can imagine doing the same job, the same hobby, or the same person for 40 years. But The Four Tops somehow kept the same lineup from 1953 until the death of Lawrence Payton in 1997. Even though the roster has changed drastically since then (the only original Top still singing is Abdul "Duke" Fakir), tunes such as "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out I'll Be There" are sure to give you all the throwback feels of Motown's heyday.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
courtesy of SoFlo Cake and Candy Expo
  • SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center: Some people occasionally whip up the one recipe they have for chocolate chip cookies. But real bakers blow everybody's minds at totally inappropriate times, like when they bring an Easter cake to work that's too pretty to eat but once you start you can't stop shoving it in your face, crying. For those types of bakers (or, ya know, professionals), the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is here to get your piping tips wet — with frosting, that is. It's two days of every confectioner's possible desire, including classes and a cake competition.
  • Miami International Jazz Fest at Various Locations: Though many jazz musicians are comfortable playing huge venues in massively sponsored and attended festivals, the true home of this music is in small, intimate theaters or clubs. Unlike its larger counterparts, the Miami International Jazz Fest stays true to those roots with three nights of jazz performances in venues as cozy as the Lilt Lounge at the Epic Hotel. The festivities celebrate International Jazz Day and Duke Ellington's birthday via performances by Wendy Pederson, Conjunto Impacto, and the GFS Trio.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
courtesy of Renegade Craft Fair

Saturday

  • Renegade Craft Fair Miami at Mana Wynwood: Miami could learn a few things from Chicago: how to create halfway decent public transit, for example, or how to put more cheese on pizza. One Chicago-born endeavor that is sure to grace our tropical paradise is the Renegade Craft Fair, a curated showcase of products by local artists and artisans that has expanded far beyond the Windy City. The first Magic City edition features 75 vendors of jewelry, home wares, and all manner of handicraft, nearly a dozen pushers of food and refreshments, plus DJs and giveaways. Because anything Chicago can do, Miami can do hotter.
  • Spring Illustrated in Miami Beach: Come out to Alton Road for Spring Illustrated, which showcases some of Miami’s top artists along with other newcomers. Expect pieces from David Anasagasti, Santiago Rubino, Homero Ganem, and ABTRK. For more information, visit artofmiami.com.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Lula Del Rey
  • Manual Cinema: Lula Del Rey at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: As April draws to a close, so does Miami's annual poetry festival, O, Miami. The sometimes strange, sometimes beautiful, and always poetic month of events culminates with Lula Del Ray, a mixed-media performance piece by Manual Cinema. Combining the nostalgia of radio and vintage country tunes with the almost twinkly light of an overhead projector, this Chicago collective crafts a poignant coming-of-age tale with almost no dialogue. Following the final performance Saturday night, an afterparty sending off National Poetry Month will include food trucks, drinks, giveaways, and the Rambling String Band on the SMDCAC plaza.
  • Miami Lowrider Car Show at Fair Expo Center: Lowriders have gone in and out of style since the '70s, but they've never lost their mystique. Even your lame cousin who worked at Chicken Kitchen looked fly behind the wheel. The Miami Lowrider Car Show is chock full of similar awesomeness, such as a tattoo expo, a barber battle, and a carhop competition. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone, an appetite to enjoy the food trucks, and your preadolescent dreams of true coolness.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Ticketmaster
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers at American Airlines Arena: Has anything erased the vague anxiety you felt while watching a tube sock dangle from Anthony Kiedis' junk? Didn't think so. Aside from a penchant for nudity, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have enjoyed a 30-year career of chart-topping albums, including their latest, The Getaway, which was the impetus for this tour. Their pit stop in Miami is one of more than 25 shows added to their initial dates. Even if all you've got is a beanie and a vague knowledge of the chorus in "Under the Bridge," you'll fit in just fine with these funk-rock hall-of-famers.
  • Spam Allstars Album Release Party at North Beach Bandshell: Miami's music scene owes a million thank-yous to DJ Spam and the Spam Allstars. These musicians were whipping up crowds like scrambled eggs for breakfast years before Wynwood became a gentrified arts district. The Allstars just released their sixth album, Trans-Oceanic. Catch the band playing its brand of Afro-Cuban dance-liciousness at the North Beach Bandshell this week in partnership with the Rhythm Foundation, Blackbird Ordinary, and Purdy Lounge.

Sunday

  • Get L.I.T.: Love, Intellect, and Truth at Inhale Miami: Kids these days use the term "lit" in the same way older generations said "off the chain." Inhale Miami has taken "lit" to the next level with its yoga event Get L.I.T.!, an acronym for "love, intellect, and truth." The day will feature the ancient teachings of Vedanta by instructor Rina Jakubowicz, food and beverages, and yoga set to a live performance by synthy dance duo Afrobeta, which will play a score created especially for the occasion.
  • Japanese Spring Festival at Miami Beach Botanical Garden: Japanese culture inspires people around the world. Its tea ceremonies encourage mindfulness. Its street fashion prompt risk-taking styles across the globe. And at the 2017 Japanese Spring Festival, Miami Beach Botanical Garden is offering a thank-you by celebrating Japan and its relationship with Miami. Expect taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko, flower arrangement classes, tea ceremonies, martial arts for kids, and anime-themed vendors at this far-out family day.
Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Miami Theater Center
More Info
More Info

9806 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami Shores, FL 33138

305-751-9550

www.mtcmiami.org

miles
Magic City Casino
More Info
More Info

450 NW 37th Ave.
Miami, FL 33125

305-649-3000

www.magiccitycasino.com

miles
Miami Airport Convention Center
More Info
More Info

711 NW 72nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33126

305-260-8941

www.macc.com

miles
Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

miles
Fair Expo Center
More Info
More Info

10901 SW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33165

305-223-7060

www.thefair.me/thefair/expo.php

miles
American Airlines Arena
More Info
More Info

601 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33131

786-777-1000

www.aaarena.com

miles
North Beach Bandshell
More Info
More Info

7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-672-5202

www.northbeachbandshell.com

miles
Inhale Miami
More Info
More Info

6310 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33138

miles
Miami Beach Botanical Garden
More Info
More Info

2000 Convention Center Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7256

www.mbgarden.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >