The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by George Martinez
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday

  • Wynwood Life Street Festival at Mana Wynwood: Most of us can't afford to live the Wynwood life — at least not its latest, gentrified version. But that doesn't mean we can't show up in Wynwood and say things like, "Wynwood gives me liiiiiife." For a taste of what you're missing, check out the Wynwood Life Street Festival, chock full of all the art, music, and boozy treats you know and love. With almost two dozen musical acts, including DJ Craze; a half-dozen fashion shows from brands like Thrifter; and art-making onsite, this event is sure to enhance the usual sensory overload of Miami's arts district.
  • Trigger at Lehman Theater: The MLK Day shooting in Brownsville was a shock to many Miamians. The time and setting of the senseless act left many dismayed and disappointed. The universality of such violence prompted the creation of Trigger, a traveling program integrating performance, outreach, and creativity. Hosted by Miami Dade College Live Arts, the night of choral music and hip-hop will include work by MDC students generated by Trigger workshops. After the performance, the audience will participate in a town hall meant to address the effects of local gun violence.
Photo by Melissa Phillips
  • TransAtlantic Festival 2017 at North Beach Bandshell: The influences of Latin America and the Caribbean in this city are obvious. But it's less common to focus on the pan-African roots of Miami culture. The TransAtlantic Music Festival is doing just that with two days of music, one featuring Miami artists including the Afro Cuban House Experiment (ACHÉ), Los Herederos, and DJ Lazaro Casanova. Day two will celebrate Afro roots through Sudanese musician Sinkane, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, and the all-female Haitian band Symbi Roots. While you're getting your cultural enrichment, enjoy food, drinks, and activities.
Photo by Paula Court
  • Citizen at Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box: In light of recent events, some Americans have been questioning whether they want to be inhabitants of their own country anymore, whether or not they belong here. So it's apropos for Reggie Wilson — founder of the Fist and Heel Performance Group — to create Citizen, a dance piece addressing community, the individual, and the public and private tensions of belonging. In his piece, five dancers perform solo works, at times simultaneously.
Saturday

  • Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz at Parker Playhouse: There are plenty of ways you could have been introduced to Todrick Hall: American Idol 2010, Kinky Boots on Broadway, or countless YouTube videos (check out "4 Beyoncé" – you're welcome). One of his largest personal projects is Straight Outta Oz, a YouTube visual album/film based on his life. From growing up in Texas to starting his career in "Oz Angeles," Hall chronicles his story in R&B, pop, hip-hop, and classic Broadway numbers you'll be humming on your way out of this live rendition.
  • Kaya Fest at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre: People love pot for a reason that's even better than its high. It has a slew of health benefits and was recently legalized for medical use in the Sunshine State. Kaya Fest wants everyone to know about marijuana's higher powers and will spread the good word through live music. The all-day event will be hosted by Sway Calloway and present performances by huge names such as Ziggy Marley, Lauryn Hill, Sean Paul, and Wyclef Jean. And if those musical giants weren't enough, a symposium will feature pot experts of the medical and sales sorts.
  • SoundWaves Earth Day Music Festival at Rickenbacker Marina: Since your drum circle days, when you dressed in hemp and fake leather, Earth Day and jamming have held a special place in your hippie heart. This year, the part of you that loves Mother Earth more than your own mother will enjoy the SoundWaves Earth Day Music Festival, taking place bayside on Virginia Key. Sway with the waves to the Colombian reggae style of Locos por Juana while you chow down on beachy cuisine and cocktails while picking up some local goods crafted by human hands.
Photo by Francisco Moraga
  • Miami Zine Fair 2017 at University of Miami Lowe Art Museum: Maybe you've seen the small cart while browsing in your favorite local bookstore. The traveling and evolving Exile Books pop-up is one aspect of the experimental literary project meant to garner exposure for independent artists. Its current home is also the site of this year's Miami Zine Fair, an annual gathering of local, national, and international publishing entities organized by Exile. Browsing about 150 exhibitors, you can spend the whole day at the largest zine fest in the Southeast, but don't miss out on the workshops, performances, and live printing happening onsite.

Sunday

  • AIDS Walk Miami at SoundScape Park: Come out to support Miami's AIDS Walk, which has always been special and well attended. Culturally, it was embraced by this southern city with a huge gay community that has been greatly affected by the virus. Sadly, the Magic City continues to have one of the highest rates of the disease in the nation. The 5K walkathon welcomes spectators to support and cheer on the walkers.
Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
