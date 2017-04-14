The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Photo by James Argyropoulos

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Tour at American Airlines Arena: Can Ariana Grande really call herself a dangerous woman? Unless you're deathly afraid of getting cooties from a doughnut, perhaps not. But that won't keep her Dangerous Woman Tour from making a stop in Miami. The child-star-turned-pop-sensation has impressive pipes and the kind of hooks you wish you didn't get stuck in your head, but the real reason to go to her show is the fact that she's a South Florida native. Gotta rep the crib.

Believe it or not, your dog needs to spend the same amount of time socializing as you do. Think about that the next time you're hanging out with friends and talking shit over happy-hour specials. Luckily for Fido, Poplife has created the Puplife Dog Happy Hour. While your dogs bemoan the struggles of whatever work they think they do, you can unwind from your grind with other fur parents and their fur babies. Dishes for Dogs will provide canine hors d'oeuvres, while two-leggeds can sip drinks and nosh on bites by chef Luz McCook. Don't forget to pop into the photo booth for Instagram-worthy evidence of your good time. Comic Cure: Freddy Stebbins at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: Miami's diversity is extolled as its strength, but the day-to-day reality of a melting pot is more often miscommunication and confusion. Freddy Stebbins, a comic and university professor born and bred in Miami, is an expert on this city's subset of cultural stereotypes, and he uses his knowledge to fuel a standup routine of impressions. From a Jewish retiree to a FIU student, the accents, costumes, and absurdity of Stebbins' characters won't just seem familiar; they'll be downright uncanny.

SlutWalk FIU at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus: There are those who insist on debating the existence of rape culture, BUT there is no debating the epidemic of sexual assault: One statistic reports that a sexual assault happens every 98 seconds in the United States. "Slut walks" were born out of the need to combat victim blaming and misinformation around rape, and FIU is hosting its version of the march for the fifth year in a row. Despite the grave topic, you can expect plenty of sex-positive celebration, music, and even glitter makeup at this activist event. And SlutWalk is open to the public, not just FIU students.

Saturday



Supercon Retro at Miami Airport Convention Center: From an outsider's perspective, comics conventions can seem like a strange parallel universe where skinny teenagers moonlight as superheroes and grown-ass adults think they're skinny teenagers moonlighting as superheroes. If you're one of these adults, or you just want to experience the surreality firsthand, Supercon Retro can take you back to the early days of Florida Supercon, whose home has since moved to Fort Lauderdale.

¡Vampiros en la Habana! at Coral Gables Art Cinema: The best way to impress a first date is by bringing that person to something genuinely cool, thus offering him or her the (possibly false) promise of a totally hip future together. Coral Gables Art Cinema has just the thing for new lovers: an after-hours program screening of the comedic horror cartoon ¡Vampiros en la Habana! . Set in Havana in the 1930s, the story goes like this: Trumpet player Pepito doesn’t know it, but he’s a descendant of Count Dracula and a vampire. The 33mm flick features animated mobsters, dated Cuban political propaganda, and music by Arturo Sandoval.

Obsolete Media Miami (OMM) preserves history and makes art with bits of memories — sounds and sights — captured with technology that is no longer considered relevant. OMM has partnered with Miami Beach Cinematheque to showcase Orphan Morphin', a lecture/demo by Craig Baldwin. He repurposes abandoned film artifacts, nicknamed "orphans," thereby giving them new poetic meaning and appreciation in the nerdy obsolete-media community. With Orphan Morphin’, Baldwin demonstrates the meaning behind reclaiming this media using mixed formats. Putt-Puttleggers at Palmetto Bay Mini Golf: Putt-putt golf's nickname is poetically onomatopoeic, so it makes sense that this year's O, Miami poetry festival includes an event taking place on an artificial green. In collaboration with Bookleggers, the minigolf getaway includes literary-themed putt-putt, vodka-spiked Arnold Palmers, and free books and tote bags.

Sunday

