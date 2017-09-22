The Best Things To Do in Miami This Weekend

If catching up with normal life after Hurricane Irma has felt like its own cyclone of impervious chaos and dissolution, then perhaps this weekend can bring you some respite. Whether you like boobs and barbecue in Fort Lauderdale, beer and bratwurst in Wynwood, or death metal bands in both North Beach and downtown, you'll get plenty of opportunities to lay back and leave the natural disasters to the rest of the world.

Boob-A-Palooza at Stache. Sex! Now that we have your attention, boobs! Half the world's population has them, so why not celebrate them? Stache in Fort Lauderdale is doing just that with Boob-a-Palooza, a night of boobs, bourbon, and barbecue. Enjoy a barbecue dinner buffet and sample whiskey from Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, and others as you listen to live music from Brendan O'Hara. Twenty-five dollars of each VIP ticket will go to the Broward Health Foundation's fund for breast cancer research as well as the Glam-a-Thon charity. 5 p.m. Friday at Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1044; stacheftl.com. General-admission tickets cost $25; VIP tickets are sold out.

Where Are the Lesbians at Space Mountain. Lianna chronicles the sexual awakening of a married woman who begins an affair with her professor. This makes it a fitting theme for Space Mountain's monthly party, Where Are the Lesbians. Artists Ebony Rhodes and Fabiola Rodriguez reimagined the 1983 film to screen inside the current exhibition, "Cuatro Deseos." Get there early to see the original film; then enjoy a party with drinks, dreamy landscapes, and tunes. Proceeds benefit the Aqua Foundation. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami; spacemountainmia.org. Admission costs $7.

James Zabiela and Secondcity at Heart. Need to dance off some of that tension you've been retaining since you learned that a megastorm was barreling toward your home? Heart Nightclub's doors are wide open for you with British DJs James Zabiela and Secondcity. Zabiela is known for his technical skills and Born Electric label, while Secondcity recently released "Kwelanga" via Toolroom Records and is gearing up for the release of another EP this month. 11 p.m. Friday at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com. Admission costs $10 before 1 a.m. and $20 after.

Luis Fonsi at Hard Rock Live. South Florida recently took a hit from Hurricane Irma, but that's not stopping international heartbreaker Luis Fonsi from taking his Love + Dance World Tour to Hard Rock Live. This fortress in the Everglades will help you continue to regain a sense of structure after the storm. Expect a range of emotionality during this performance, with Fonsi showing off his ballads and the biggest song of his, yours, and everyone else's summer: "Despacito." That wildly popular ear bug will be with you for the rest of your life after this show, but it's too addictive to miss. 8 p.m. Friday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets start at $30.

Blocktoberfest at Concrete Beach Brewery. German culture isn't the most celebrated in Miami, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a good beer festival in the tradition of our European counterparts. At Blocktoberfest, Concrete Beach will re-release its Floridafest Coconut Marzen for a street-engulfing block party offering German food, live music, and samplings from Wynwood breweries. As far as fall celebrations go, it beats the hell out of a pumpkin spice latte. 1 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Arcade Fire at the Watsco Center. Arcade Fire's latest record, Everything Now, broke a lot of streaks for the band. It was the first time they failed to end an album on a rousing, cathartic anthem like "Wake Up" or "No Cars Go." It was also their first record to earn less than a 6 from Pitchfork. Arcade Fire might be past its prime, but that shouldn't prevent you from going to the band's show this weekend. After all, singing along with an entire arena to "Rebellion (Lies)" alone is worth the price of admission. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-8244; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $31 to $71 via ticketmaster.com.

Death to the Sun Music Festival at North Beach Bandshell. With 13 bands playing 13-minute sets, Death to the Sun promises it'll be quick, easy, and sweet. This semiannual homegrown rock festival presents the best and brightest — and also the weirdest — acts Miami has to offer. The fest, created by musician Ricardo Guerrero, will take place at the North Beach Bandshell for the third year. It'll feature Gavin Perry of Holly Hunt's side project Academic, the grown-up punks of Donzii, and the delightfully odd and talented Rick Fantasies, among others. There will also be a live stream by Jolt Radio and wares by Midnight Thrift and ABA Jewels. 4 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate at gofundme.com/DTTS7.

Half Baked Cannabis Bar Crawl at Shots. Getting cross-faded is not for the meek among us, but practice makes perfect. Whether you're a seasoned mixer or not, Where Locals Go is presenting the Half Baked Cannabis Bar Crawl, a new version of its tried-and-true bar crawl that's just a little, um, higher. Happy Times, Midtown Smoke Shop, and Vape N Smoke, along with the Marijuana Doctor, will be at Shots to disseminate information about their products and how to obtain your own medical card, all while classic stoner films such as Friday and Pineapple Express play in the background. If you're planning to pregame with something other than alcohol, just be sure to pace yourself through those five free drinks. 6 p.m. Saturday at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; wherelocalsgo.net. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Road to III Points at Gramps. It might seem hard to believe, but III Points is less than a month away. It's crunch time, people. To prepare you for the sheer amazement of the festival proper, the organizers have teamed up with Gramps to bring Aussie DJ Tornado Wallace into town. That's right, he's actually called Tornado Wallace. Considering Miami's recent troubles with windy weather and the festival's own history with hurricanes, it's a pretty appropriate name. Also on the bill for the dusk-to-midnight party is El Bigote, Patrick Walsh, and Sinopoli. 5 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-669-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Rata Blanca at the Ground. South America is known for its metal heads. And Rata Blanca is one of the legendary heavy bands from that region. Formed in 1986 in Buenos Aires, Argentina by guitarist Walter Giardino, it's one of the more important Spanish-language rock outfits. The band is so big that even American metal heads (who often know only American artists) are fans. The Grammy-nominated group's song "Mujer Amante" is a megaballad, and the "The Fairy and the Mage" has been watched by scores of YouTubers. The multiplatinum-selling act has shared stages with AC/DC, Megadeth, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, and Kiss, and will soon hit up the new downtown venue the Ground. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St.. Miami; 305-375-0001; facebook.com/thegroundmiami. Admission costs $40 to $70.

