The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend: Comedy, Hamburger House Party, and Best of the Best

Get your bikini top and sparkly Spanx ready, Miami - it's the weekend. Whether you feel like watching Elvis become a fabulous drag goddess, consuming your weight in mini burgers, or relaxing through a weekend of reggae, it's all here in this brilliant and short window we call the weekend.

Friday

World OutGames at Various Locations

It can be easy to forget it's still illegal to be gay in some countries, meaning public figures, from artists to politicians to athletes, stay closeted for their own safety. The World OutGames hopes to bring minds, motives, and bodies together to break down barriers that prevent queer people from engaging with their local and global communities. Ten days of events include the Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference, various sporting events featuring professional athletes from all over the world, and more than a dozen cultural events, including Pulse Points: an artistic response to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Trap Karaoke at The Hangar

In your karaoke fantasy, you're on a stage while adoring eyes watch you kill a track to thunderous applause. But that's not just a fantasy: At Trap Karaoke, it's a reality. The New York-based event is headed to Miami for an epic user-generated experience where normal folks stunt like the best rappers in the game while their counterparts in trap help them. Sign up for a song, practice your skills, and slug a few drinks down before taking on Twista's verse in Slow Jamz, 'cause it's your time to shine.

Hamburger House Party at Magic City Casino

May is National Burger Month. If you haven't been celebrating with at least three burgers a week the past three weeks, catch up with Hamburger House Party, thrown by the Burger Museum. This one-night extravaganza will bring burgers from more than 20 restaurants to compete for the Hamburger House Party Trophy, bequeathed upon the burger with the most votes from aficionados like yourself. Chips, fries, desserts, and drinks will round out a beefy celebration of this American favorite, so wear your stretchy pants.

Saturday

White Elephant Sounds and Trustee Savings Bank at Titanic Restaurant and Brewery

Yes, this event is very close to a college campus, but don't write Soundbite Magazine's latest showcase off as a parade of mediocre garage bands. White Elephant Sounds can pull wailing guitars and heavy drums out of the late-70s and into the present like a speeding train. Trustee Savings Bank (despite their name) aren't a group of suited financial advisors, either - they're a trio of musicians making clean and straight-forward rock reminiscent of the genre's early years. Support local beer and local music at this low-key bar and restaurant.

The Legend of Georgia McBride at GableStage at the Biltmore

If you combine Elvis Presley, a pregnant wife, poverty, and desperation, you get an incredible drag queen. At least that's the premise of The Legend of Georgia McBride. First, protagonist Casey, an Elvis impersonator, finds out his wife is pregnant and then gets demoted when his show at a struggling bar is replaced by two performing drag queens. Through a series of fateful events, Casey dons a wig himself to save the show. This comedy is sure to fulfill your weekly quota for catty clap-backs and might even get you in your feelings a bit.

Have-Nots Comedy Presents: Matt Fernandez at Open Stage Club

Matt Fernandez has an impressive comedic resume - Second City, Funny or Die, Aziz Ansari, and Bill Burr are only some of the names of note when it comes to his experience. While following his twitter is the easiest way to get to know the Tampa native's comedy (one gem: "'Billie Jean' is just a catchy ass custody battle"), Have-Nots Comedy has snagged him for one night at their intimate Coral Gables venue.

Sunday

Female Brew Fest at FATVillage Projects

No matter what the mainstream beer industry would like you to believe, women like a hoppy brew just as much as the next bro. That's why a festival celebrating ladies who brew, FemAle Brew Fest, will take place in Fort Lauderdale's arts district, FAT Village. Expect panel discussions, displays by women-owned breweries, and opportunities to sip plenty of suds. The event is 21 and over, but it's not just for femmes; men are welcome too. The Pink Boots Society, which helps women get into the beer industry, will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

Memorial Weekend Comedy Fest at James L. Knight Center

This Memorial Day weekend in Miami, tell your vacation hookup that you just saw the man who coined the term "booty call." Talk about a baja-panty! That’s right, Bill Bellamy will perform at the tenth-annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival this Sunday. The downtown stage at the James L. Knight Center will be graced with comedic legends Bruce Bruce, formerly of BET's ComicView, actress and Adam Sandler favorite Luenell, DC Young Fly, Lavar Walker, and Malik S.

Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park

This Memorial Day, take a break from showing off your finest beachwear on Ocean Drive to exhibit your best wining skills at the 11th annual Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The huge MC-laden, reggae-heavy fest will have you bouncing till you sweat. Expect newer Jamaican legends such as Mavado, Aidonia, and Konshens, as well as old-school musical masters like Barrington Levy ("Murderer"), and Mad Cobra ("Flex"). Living up to its name, the fest will truly be a Caribbean who's who and best of the best.

Duck Duck Goose at The Anderson

Duck Duck Goose is the sister festival to P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), an eight-year-strong event presenting an array of well-prepared pork products. But given its moniker, it's clear that Duck Duck Goose tasks chefs with preparing locally raised and pastured fowl. There was no doubt that festivals created by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog — former chef to Rick Ross and the Gastropod food truck founder — would have excellent titles and tastes. Duck Duck Goose is a "celebration of everything winged and delicious." At this all-inclusive sort of get-together, you can count on craft cocktails to complement the poultry. The action will go down at the Anderson, a center for the finest of boozy beverages. Just remember to hashtag all photos of cooked bird with #foielife.

