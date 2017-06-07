The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: "On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art" Courtesy of Roberto Fabelo

Thursday

Even in Miami, a city defined in part by its Cuban diaspora, we don't have much of an idea of the contemporary culture of our sister island. That's why shows such as "On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art" can be necessary as a reminder of the cultural production constantly happening 90 miles south of us. Accumulated gradually since 2012, the works on display were largely culled from the personal collection of Jorge M. Pérez, who recently gave more than 160 works of art to the museum. If you like to dance alongside your art, arrive early Thursday night for a performance by Cuban-American singer CuCu Diamantes. Otherwise, the exhibit will be open this Friday through April 18, 2018. 7 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

Every other year, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and Martin Counties award thousands of dollars in grants to working artists. They use that money to enrich local culture and put South Florida on the map as a major global art market. To celebrate these artists' achievements, MOCA North Miami is exhibiting their work in the South Florida Cultural Consortium. Twenty-five artists making a range of work, from the traditional to the conceptual, will be on display beginning this week, with an artists' reception scheduled for Thursday. 11 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission costs $5; North Miami residents get in free.

Nothing says summer like light bites, good tunes, and outdoor festivals (as long as the outdoors part is at night). So the Grooves & Food Festival meets all the criteria to kick off the steamy season. There'll be live art, comedy, music, food from Smart Bites, and goods from local vendors. The folks at the Dirty5ive artist collective are throwing this event to foster community and support for local creatives, so show some love to these Miami makers while grooving into summer. 5 p.m. Thursday at Smart Bites to Go, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 305-894-6325; dirty5ive.com/groovesandfood. Tickets cost $12.

When you're looking for the best of the best, getting an expert opinion is always wise. So check out Ultimate Miami, which organizes three nights of competitions to find the ultimate comedian, ultimate drag queen, and ultimate bartender in the Magic City. With showbiz big shots like Carlos Mencia, Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon, and Rob Base and TKA headlining the comedy, drag, and mixology nights, respectively, the event is sure to entertain and educate all at once. 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 844-234-7469; theultimatemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $400.

Thursday: Ultimate Miami

Friday

These days, every Instagram account is like a constantly updated museum gallery of vacation photos and latte art. But in 1954, Bernice Abbott couldn't see the nearly 2,400 photos she took while driving the length of Route 1 until after she arrived home. "North and South" is a selection of Abbott's images that documented the diversity of American life in a candid and pensive light. Alongside her photos, the Wolfsonian is exhibiting "The Long Road to Now," 15 digital photos taken in response to Abbott's work by photographers from all over the world. 10 a.m. Friday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $10.

There's really no denying Kevin Hart's comedy. You find yourself laughing every time he's onscreen even if you don't want to (Get Hard, anyone?). If you've always wanted to meet this rock star in person, he'll take pictures with fans and hand out signed copies of his memoir, I Can't Make This Up. To participate, head to any Books & Books location, purchase a voucher, and take it to the event for your chance to pose with the king of comedy himself. 7 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Vouchers cost $28.88 each.

The Ballet Nacional de Cuba has found and trained dancers of international prestige while creating unique interpretations of ballet classics. Preserving the tradition of Cuban ballet, the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami is a resource for dancers who leave the island's company. As part of the second program of this season, artistic director Pedro Pablo Peña will premiere Habaneras, a show inspired by paintings of Cuban women and set to the music of Cuban composer Ignacio Cervantes. 8 p.m. Friday at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $20 to $35.

Few things define the late '90s like Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life." When those first few chords ring out, a montage of lily-white actors in flannel shirts and Chuck Taylors plays in your mind like a low-resolution dream. That was 20 years ago, and the band is commemorating its debut album by playing it in its entirety during the Summer Gods Tour. If you're a fan of their newer work, they're sure to end the night with those tunes. The similarly upbeat indie rockers Silversun Pickups will also perform, making this show is a nice start to mellow, nostalgia-tinged summer vibes. 7 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontpark.amphitheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $14.50 to $1,495.75.

Friday: Kevin Hart

Saturday

Dean Napolitano got his comedy start in Florida nightclubs and has reached Hollywood and beyond. His standup is a blend of what you'd expect from a Long Island comic — material about his Italian upbringing and the days before helicopter parenting — and contemporary pop culture. For example, what happens when you introduce your aging father to the poop emoji? For the kind of jokes millennials are too ironic to appreciate, head to this Have-Nots Comedy show. 8 p.m. Saturday at Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; 305-441-7902; havenotscomedy.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.

One thing Florida has over any other U.S. state is an abundance of tropical fruit. While folks in Indiana pay out the wazoo for star fruit, papayas, avocados, jackfruit, mamey, and mangoes, most South Floridians can pluck some out of their backyard or snag a few from an overwhelmed neighbor. To celebrate this decadent cornucopia, head to the Redland Summer Fruit Festival, where you'll find more than 200 varieties of mangoes plus all sorts of other fruits, vegetables, craft vendors, and freshly prepared food. Kids under 12 get in free and can take pony rides. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $8.

The first seven notes of the Harry Potter theme song are guaranteed to get any fan excited. And because the films have nearly eclipsed the books in popularity, it's no surprise that a symphony orchestra performing the score live alongside the films has become a popular national tour. Aside from seeing just how young Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson look (those little chubby cheeks!), watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone amid the grandeur of the Arsht Center is sure to give you a new appreciation for movie scores in general. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $105.

