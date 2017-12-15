The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you've ever lived anywhere but Miami, you know that the weather this past week is what makes this little tropical metropolis such an amazing place to call home. Of course, you could also be shivering in your slippers under 12 blankets on your couch like the cold-blooded jungle lizard you really are. Whether you're staying indoors or taking advantage of the Magic City's week of winter, this weekend will keep you entertained with events such as the New World Symphony's Sounds of the Season, the Wynwood Arts District Crawl/scavenger hunt, and the Miami Flea Holiday Bizarre. So go ahead and stunt in your winter jacket.

Taste of Nobu at Eden Roc Miami Beach. Nobu is so synonymous with luxury that Future can rap a whole bar of that word and get away with it. If you're not sure what he was talking about, Taste of Nobu is a high-end introduction. Forty chefs from various Nobu locations will serve canapes from their unique menus, paired with sake and champagne. A silent auction benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will round out the night. If you're feeling especially decadent, purchase a VIP ticket and enjoy early access, a meet-and-greet with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and an afterparty on the Nobu Terrace. 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 to $250.

The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Everyone should witness The Nutcracker at least once in their lives. Not only is George Balanchine's choreography a famous and classic example of the precision and beauty of ballet, but also the tale brims with Christmas clichés that give you the warm fuzzies. It's also one of Tchaikovsky's best-known group of compositions. Whether you have little ones waiting to be wowed or you're ready for an intense shot of holiday nostalgia, Miami City Ballet's new production of this classic is a perfect fit for the season. 8 p.m. Friday, December 15, through December 24 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $125.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere Party at AMC Sunset Place. Holidays be damned — the real reason you're excited for December this year is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Baptist Health Foundation and Coral Gables Title & Escrow are taking advantage of the film's holiday release by throwing a premiere party and benefit for the Miami Cancer Institute. On top of your ticket to see one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, admission gets you a T-shirt and entry to a raffle. Sure, you're mostly interested in watching Rey kick ass, but doing some good for humanity at the same time won't hurt. 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, at AMC Sunset Place 24, 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 300, South Miami; facebook.com/coralgablestitle. Tickets cost $30 to $60 via eventbrite.com, earencibia@cgtitle.com, or 305-400-8802.

EXPAND Courtesy of Company Management

Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses at the Adrienne Arsht Center. For 30 years, generations of gamers have been bequeathed the Legend of Zelda, so folks of all ages, stripes, and gaming-console preferences will converge for the return of the classical homage to the videogame's soundtrack. Symphony of the Goddesses includes a new movement for Skyward Sword, a new arrangement titled Breath of the Wind, and the return of Ballad of the Windfish. Get ready to salute Koji Kondo and relish flashbacks of Link's many adventures. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $150.

New World Symphony: Sounds of the Season at SoundScape Park. Music has an uncanny way of recalling images of a specific time and place, like the way "Jingle Bells" transports you to the long, painful lines at retail stores in December. The New World Symphony's Wallcast concert Sounds of the Season will take you to much happier places, though. Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev will accompany Hanukkah and Christmas tunes, so bring Grandma, the kids, and everybody in between for a festive night under the stars. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, in SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Wynwood Arts District Crawl at Wynwood Brewing Company. Tired of spending all of your time drinking? Want to use what's left of your brain while you imbibe? The third-annual Wynwood Arts District Crawl is both a beer crawl and scavenger hunt. The four breweries and two craft beer bars along the route of this leisurely crawl will offer discounts such as 15 percent off all 16-ounce pours at Wynwood Brewing Company and $1 off suds at Concrete Beach Brewery. Wear comfy shoes, arrive with a full belly, and don't forget to tip the bartenders as you would on a full-priced tab. Oh, and have fun, you crazy mammals! 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/SFLHops. Tickets cost $9.50 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Miami Waterkeeper

Bay Day at Shake-A-Leg. The high-rise condos, international restaurants, and late-night clubs can make you forget about Miami's most alluring feature: the water. But Miami Waterkeeper hopes you remember the bay surrounding your city, because the nonprofit's main goal is to advocate for and educate the populace about clean water in South Florida. Bay Day, with kayaking, fishing, pontoon boat rides, and sailing, is a fun-filled approach to that mission. Plenty of educational activities will make you aware of the importance of the Magic City's most prized natural resource, while food, drinks, games, and yoga will entertain throughout the day. 10 a.m. Saturday, December 16, at Shake-A-Leg, 2620 Bayshore Dr., Miami; 844-847-2295; miamiwaterkeeper.org. Tickets cost $25 to $30 for adults and $10 to $12 for children.

SoundBite Magazine's Tropic Winter at Gramps. There's nothing quite like a tropical holiday. The seasonal feeling is still there, but without the oppressive cold. Miamians can munch on swine roasted in a caja china under the stars and wear shorts to holiday gatherings. SoundBite magazine is harnessing that unique seasonal playtime with Tropic Winter. Jam to Brazilian alt-rock band Red Light Motel, the soulful PJ Aviles, rockers Castafellas, and the pop of Rick Moon — all under the Wynwood moon and likely in perfect weather. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com; soundbitemagazine.net. Tickets cost $5 presale via eventbrite.com and $7 at the door.

EXPAND Courtesy of Erika Moon's Burlesque

Erika Moon's Holiday Spectacular at the Fillmore. Perhaps you've been suffering from naughtiness withdrawal since Halloween ended. The most wholesome of seasons can do that to even the chastest among us. But you can have your holiday cake and eat it too at Erika Moon's Holiday Spectacular, a cabaret, burlesque, and variety show guaranteed to turn the heat up on your frigid week. Show up for the music, the talent, or the chance to win a free gift courtesy of Erika Moon's Boutique, but most of all, show up because we all know the holidays deserve a dose of nipple pasties. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75.

Y100's Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center. Head to Y100 Jingle Ball for a whiff of adolescence — not the stinky, just-started-getting-body-odor kind, but more of a young, hopeful essence. Everything at Jingle Ball is geared toward those idealistic days of yore. This year, the massive concert will offer heavy-hitting pop stars such as Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony, Logic, and Halsey. So get back in a happy-days, fevered-fan mindset (and wear comfortable shoes, because this show runs long); then let the ball jingle. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $46 via ticketmaster.com.

Miami Pinball IFPA Tournament at the Miami Pinball Museum & Bar. Any pinball wizards out there? You're in luck, you little Tommys, because the Magic City has a Miami Pinball IFPA Tournament. Wannabe champs can show off their skills at the competition and practice beforehand at the Miami Pinball Company, AKA the Miami Pinball Museum & Bar. Who knew this city was blessed with such a fantastically fun and vintage-style place to play? 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at Miami Pinball Museum & Bar, 2000 NE 146th St., Miami; facebook.com/miamipinball. Admission costs $20.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

Miami Flea Holiday Bizarre. Need a last-minute gift that's original and freaking cool? Miami Flea Holiday Bizarre has just the thing for your loved ones or your office Secret Santa. The greatest thing about Miami Flea is you're buying local products, not stuff that was mass-produced. And when you need a break from browsing the treasured items, you can munch on food from local restaurants. Master Feathers will spin tunes, and Freddy's Son Trio, Dama Vicke, and Shensi will perform live. Bring the kids for some crafty entertainment too. Even dogs are welcome. You have no excuse to buy that gift on Amazon. 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.

