The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's time to get in your last pool party of the season, 'cause fall is officially here. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't be pool weather, but swimming will probably go out of style until all the Art Basel celebrities get here, so squeeze in South Beach Brewing's Pop-Up Brunch Pool Party. While you're at it, savor the last non-pumpkin beer to be released for the next three months at Plantainfest at Concrete Brewery.

Wynwood Shop Grand Opening. By gathering local crafts people and other artisans in one place, the folks at Wynwood Shop provide exposure for makers while keeping their costs low with shared retail space. Lucky for you, that means there's a one-stop-shop for unique clothes, jewelry, accessories, and art made right here in the 305. At this event on Thursday, the Shop will be unveiling work by over 30 creatives and providing complimentary beers from Concrete Beach and Veza Sur Brewery and cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka. 1 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at Wynwood Shop, 196 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodshop.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Nerd Nite Third Birthday at Gramps. While past Nerd Nites may have been on your radar, this one's special. Not only will you be served the treat of three informative and fun lectures — "Hurricanes Now and The Future" from Canes on Canes, "Keeping Dade County Wild" by Lloyd Brown, and "Stress and the Mind-Body Connection" by Tina Parlato — but you'll also be there to celebrate the local chapter's third year educating the populace with the help of alcohol. Come nerd out and party. 6 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miami.nerdnite.com. Admission is free.