The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

So you just spent all weekend at a music festival or a beer festival or an art festival, and whether you bought a ticket or ran around town, your funds probably depleted quickly. Instead of subsisting off canned beans for the next five days, why not venture out for Octavia Yearwood's book-release party, the Wynwood Yard's Whole & Healthy Wellness Festival, Kitetober Kite Fest in Haulover Beach Park, or any of the following free events, all without squandering your precious weekend cash.
Mythology and Site at the Deering Estate. Stockholm native Christina Pettersson has made her home in South Florida and racked up accolades as an artist. A Fulbright recipient, she also received a 2006 South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship; did a stint at the Studio Arts Center International in Florence, Italy; is represented by Spinello Gallery; and graduated magna cum laude from the Maryland Institute College of Art. The Deering Estate is her next stop with "Mythology and Site." With dark and haunting works depicting mythological creatures and sorcery, the exhibition is perfectly timed for October. The opening will also include a special performance by opera singer Shanna Nolan Gundry. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.
Culture Break With Prizm Art Fair at the Betsy Hotel. If you can afford to be late to work this Thursday, dare to miss your lunch break for the Betsy Hotel's latest foray into periodic cultural programming. Culture Break with the Prizm Art Fair will present the work of artists Nyugen Smith, Ibrahim Ahmed, Rick Ulysse, and Sara Issakharian, which explores various facets of identity. The talk will cover the connections among the artists' research, personal lives, and artistic practices. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19, at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.
How the Hell Did You Do That?! Book-Release Party at CIC Miami. Octavia Yearwood has been working with Miami's youth since 2012, whether it's through South Florida Cares or her own program, Team Ohhh. Her latest outreach effort is How the Hell Did You Do That?! — a book of support and inspiration for those who have suffered through sexual abuse and foster care. The book signing and release party will include performances, a silent reading, a writing lab, and an art room. Arrive early to get the whole immersive experience. 6 p.m. Friday, October 20, at CIC Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Suite 600, Miami; cic.us/miami. Admission is free.
"A Thread of Execution" at Dimensions Variable. Each moment in history is rich and complex enough to feel unique and unprecedented, but the links between various practices and traditions throughout time can be striking. This is evident in "A Thread of Execution," which places computer code and programming next to fiber arts. In the work of nine artists, the layering of discrete and simple lines connect ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology through function and image. 6 p.m. Friday, October 20, through December 29 at Dimensions Variable, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-615-3532; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free.
Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival at the Wynwood Yard. Healing from pain or trauma, mental or physical, usually isn’t as easy as popping a pill. The mind and body affect each other, which means recovery often requires treatment for both. At the Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival, experts in this arena will come together to offer classes, activities, and treats, including yoga mixed with belly-dancing, barre sessions, organic frozen juice pops, and a class on how to plant seeds by Slow Food Miami. Plus, there will be a gymnastics performance for the tots. The whole family will benefit from this full day of healthy living. 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW Second St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.
Biscayne Bay Brewing’s Anniversary Party. You need no excuse to get shitfaced. This is Miami, a city that survives and thrives on intoxication. But getting "ship faced"? For that, you have to hit up Biscayne Bay Brewing’s anniversary party, Let's Get Ship Faced! For three years, the beloved brewery has been luring bodies out to Doral to have fun, which is definitely a feat. A DJ and food trucks will help the locally brewed beer go down even more smoothly. You’re certain to leave this all-day event with a friend or a partner for the evening. Noon Saturday, October 21, at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free.
Kitetober Kite Fest at Haulover Beach Park. When our half of the Earth begins to tilt slightly farther from the sun, South Floridians find more reasons to go outside. If you have kids (or a very present inner child), the Kitetober Kite Fest is a great way to tucker them out in the sunshine. Whether you're there to enjoy the huge squid and scuba-man kites or you have a wind-sailing device of your own, your weekend will improve with a picnic and an air show at Haulover Park. Noon Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, at Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-893-0906; skywardkites.com. Admission is free; parking costs $7.
Ironman Miami at Bayfront Park. Though Black Sabbath gave the phrase "iron man" a sad bent, the real Ironman competition — which includes iron folks of all genders — is a platform for very talented people to showcase their strengths in multiple sports. Though it’s too late to register to participate, you can catch these superpeople run, bike, and swim with a level of endurance and power unknowable to all the lazies on the sidelines. 7:25 a.m. Sunday, October 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ironmanmiami.com. Admission is free.
