The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

So you just spent all weekend at a music festival or a beer festival or an art festival, and whether you bought a ticket or ran around town, your funds probably depleted quickly. Instead of subsisting off canned beans for the next five days, why not venture out for Octavia Yearwood's book-release party, the Wynwood Yard's Whole & Healthy Wellness Festival, Kitetober Kite Fest in Haulover Beach Park, or any of the following free events, all without squandering your precious weekend cash.

Mythology and Site at the Deering Estate. Stockholm native Christina Pettersson has made her home in South Florida and racked up accolades as an artist. A Fulbright recipient, she also received a 2006 South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship; did a stint at the Studio Arts Center International in Florence, Italy; is represented by Spinello Gallery; and graduated magna cum laude from the Maryland Institute College of Art. The Deering Estate is her next stop with "Mythology and Site." With dark and haunting works depicting mythological creatures and sorcery, the exhibition is perfectly timed for October. The opening will also include a special performance by opera singer Shanna Nolan Gundry. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.

Culture Break With Prizm Art Fair at the Betsy Hotel. If you can afford to be late to work this Thursday, dare to miss your lunch break for the Betsy Hotel's latest foray into periodic cultural programming. Culture Break with the Prizm Art Fair will present the work of artists Nyugen Smith, Ibrahim Ahmed, Rick Ulysse, and Sara Issakharian, which explores various facets of identity. The talk will cover the connections among the artists' research, personal lives, and artistic practices. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19, at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.