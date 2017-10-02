The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

While Donald Trump makes absurd remarks about islands being surrounded by water, organizations in Miami and beyond have been working to send relief to Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands damaged by this year's disastrous hurricane season. Whether or not your family was affected, the chaos hits close to home both literally and figuratively. If it gave you a reason to get your life together, we're here to help you save some money while weening you off hedonism and excess. You've got tacos at Canvas, music at the Wynwood Yard and Blackbird Ordinary, and the yearly Sam Adams Octoberfest at Mana to keep you occupied.

Supply Drive at PAMM. Because you can buy J Balvin and Beyoncé's song only so many times, you might want to take extra measures to help those affected by hurricanes in the Caribbean this year. So swap the Latin pop for a day of art. Pérez Art Museum Miami is offering free admission to anyone who brings supplies to donate to the U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund. Acceptable items include nonperishable food, bottled water, chlorine tablets, toiletries, first-aid kits, and HAM radios. 10 a.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday through October 15 at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305- 375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free with donation.

Taco Tuesday Throwdown at Canvas. Who doesn't love tacos and a bit of competition? Both are set to make your Tuesday evening thanks to the Arts + Entertainment District. Organizers have gathered a long list of expert taco chefs, like the ones at Bodega, Taquiza, and Tacology, to duke it out for best taco. The little warm corn pockets will be going for only $2, but if you're not hungry, you can just kick back and enjoy Afrobeta churning out a night of cheery vibes. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at Canvas, 90 NE 17th St., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.

Chicken Liquor Album-Release Party at Blackbird Ordinary. Local punk-tinged rock band Chicken Liquor will drop its debut album with a party at the charmingly dim and cozy Blackbird Ordinary. After releasing a video with performance artist Antonia Wright, the band is finally letting the masses peep the rest of its work. The tasty cocktails and vibe alone are enough reason to spend a weekday at Blackbird. 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

CopperFest at various locations. The Copperbridge Foundation's mission is to connect South American and Caribbean cultures through art year-round, but CopperFest is a special cluster of workshops, openings, and events. You can start with dance and ceramics workshops Wednesday, Victoria Cohen's "Familiar Faces" at MOCA Thursday, and an international dance premiere with a concert to follow at the Little Haiti Cultural Center Friday. Wednesday, October 4, through Sunday, October 8, at various locations throughout Miami-Dade County; copperbridge.org. Admission to most events is free with RSVP.

Sam Adams Octoberfest at Mana Wynwood. The exact origins of Munich's Oktoberfest are disputed, but the success of the event has little to do with how it began and more to do with the 7.7 million liters of beer served. Sam Adams Octoberfest won't boast quite that much beer, but rest assured there will be libations, food, games, and enough suds for a beer dunk tank. This year, the Wynwood Dome will project the stony walls of a medieval German castle for that authentic, beer-fermenting feel. 7 p.m. Friday, October 6; 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7; and noon Sunday, October 8, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; thisisoctoberfest.com. Admission is free; tickets for beer and merchandise cost $8 to $15.

Sunset Sessions Kickoff at Portico. If you find yourself in Broward or you simply want to escape the young-professionals-with-their-parents'-credit-card crowd in Miami, head to Portico's new Saturday-night event, Sunset Sessions. Bring a date, a pup, or both and enjoy happy-hour specials with a view. And because this is the first event, you can show up and start a whole new double life as a trendy weekend reveler, far from the madness of downtown Miami. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at Portico, 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8761; porticohollywood.com.

The Main Squeeze at the Wynwood Yard. The Wynwood Yard has mastered what other venues in Miami have tried and failed to do: get people to shows. Who knows what they’re putting in the water over there (hops?), but they’re pulling huge crowds to watch all sorts of groups playing many genres. This week’s free show offers the Main Squeeze as part of the Midwestern crew's Without a Sound tour. The group started out working with Randy Jackson, the producer you might know from American Idol. Since then, the band has taken its soulful blend of hip-hop, funk, and rock to venues such as Red Rocks and to the stage alongside Jane’s Addiction and the Roots. Expect a high-energy set and plenty of people to dance with. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

