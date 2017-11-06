The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

An early cold snap can reinvigorate Miamians faith in humanity and the universe. Let's all be thankful that the past week or so has been cooler than the average early November even if it makes us a little uneasy about the impending catastrophes of climate change. For now, though, we can enjoy the temperate outdoors at the Miami Short Film Festival in SoundScape Park; Lights, Camera, 305 at Gibson Park; Light Up Lauderdale at Esplanade Park; and Danay Suarez at Hialeah Park. Yup, Miamians are headed outside in droves. Let's enjoy it while we can.

Miami Short Film Festival at SoundScape Park. Hey, film directors: No one wants to sit in a theater for more than two and a half hours. If you want to tell a story in 150-plus minutes, take a cue from Ken Burns and make a miniseries. The Miami Short Film Festival ensures viewers never get bored. The 16th-annual fest will kick off with free flicks under the stars in Miami Beach's beautiful SoundScape Park. Expect whimsy, music videos, animations, and other diversions with reasonable run times. 7 p.m. Monday, November 6, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; miamishortfilmfestival.com. Admission is free.

Tech, Beats, and Bytes at the Wynwood Yard. We can't all work at Google, where napping pods and lunch patios abound, but a laid-back event where tech brains can come together to eat, drink, and network over relevant conversations about the industry is the next best thing. Tech, Beats, and Bytes is a weekly event run by Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton and Micahel Hall of Digital Grass, an organization that works to improve inclusivity in local tech industries. This week's conversation will be with sex therapist Jenifer Smith and founder of the Millennial Project, Christian Guerrier. 6 p.m. Monday, November 6, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Wynwood; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.