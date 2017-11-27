The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The turkey turnup was real, but now it's time to get back into the groove and finish the year strong. That means saving up for the Art Basel turnup happening next week. Whether your financial planning is contingent upon your partying habits, the following free events — including the launch party for the second edition of The Wynwood Coloring Book and the grand opening of the Institute of Contemporary Art — should keep you excited, entertained, and grateful for the padding in your checking account.

Frost Electroacoustic Music Ensemble at Clark Recital Hall. Your kids will certainly think back fondly on their days at Disney World, but if you offer them cultural experiences that extend past Mickey's lair, they'll likely remember them with even more pride. For an experimental cultural time, check out the Frost Electroacoustic Music Ensemble at UM's Clark Recital Hall. It will play music made with analog and digital technologies, everyday objects, music instruments, and toys. Juraj Kojs will direct undergrads and grad students in a boundary-pushing performance. Your future D'Angelos and Brian Enos will thank you later. 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 27, at Clark Recital Hall, 5501 San Amaro Dr., #201, Coral Gables; music.miami.edu. Admission is free.

Merrick Festival 2017 Caroling Competition. The end of Thanksgiving marks the start of Christmastime. And so begins five nights of singing seasonal songs with the Merrick Festival 2017 Caroling Competition on the steps of 550 Biltmore Way. Six local middle- and high-school choirs will croon each night in a contest to win cash prizes. It's a 30-year-old tradition that brings music to the community and financial security to school choirs. The following Tuesday-night award show will present $25,000 to the winner of the 30-choir competition. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at 550 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables; carolingcompetition.org. Admission is free.