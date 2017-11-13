The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

In light of your favorite celebrities being outed as sexual predators, there's really no better time than the present to stop being a piece of trash. And though you might not be able to afford three months on a spiritual retreat to unlearn a lifetime of internalized racism and misogyny, you can attend some free events that expand your mind. You can start by supporting local artists and merchants at the Little River Creative Collective's event at Bloommiami and the Support Local Market at the Wynwood Yard. Then buy some consciousness-expanding books at the Miami Book Fair before supporting charitable efforts to send aid to Haiti at the Angels of Haiti show at Macaya Gallery. Hey, it's a start.

Paris Flea Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center. South Florida is a magnet for French people. They don't mind the cheek kisses, they love the searing sunshine, and they can't say no to the extra wackiness of Miami Beach. And now francophiles here can enjoy not only the people but also the culture of this popular Euro tourist destination via the Paris Flea Market. It's hosted by the South Florida chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, a philanthropic organization dedicated to good food and service by awarding culinary scholarships to talented budding chefs. The group will present Paris in Miami at flea-market prices during the Arsht Center's Market Mondays. 4 p.m. Monday, November 13, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

SuViche Wynwood's Fourth Anniversary. If you're ever in Wynwood and looking for a place that serves delicious, affordable food; isn't boring; and, most important, has outdoor seating, try SuViche. The Peruvian joint with the humorous name is a must-try for authentic but also accessible cuisine from the Andes. This Saturday, celebrate SuViche's fourth anniversary during a huge party at the restaurant. The first 200 guests will get gummy shots in keepsake glasses. Then you can dance the booze out of your system to the sounds of a DJ and remember the night forever with shots in a photo booth. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at SuViche Wynwood, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami; suviche.com. Admission is free.

Little River Creative Collective Presents First Look at Bloommiami. It's no surprise that everybody wants in on the filmmaking pie now that a Miami-made indie flick has made it big. To stay on the cutting edge of what's being made here at home, head to the Little River Collective's peek into the work of three local filmmakers. Andy Flores, Lulo Rivero, and Stack House Media have the spotlight for the evening, which will also include beer from Bousa Brewing and a photo booth by Capture Pod. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at Bloommiami, 7237 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-576-2773; bloommiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Support Local Market Grand Opening at Wynwood Yard. What's worse than getting a pair of socks for Christmas? Getting a pair of socks from a multibillion-dollar retailer that profits off the consumption of generic goods. That's why buying from small, local businesses and vendors is the way to go this holiday season. Start early at the grand opening of the Wynwood Yard's newest concept: a weekly market with rotating goods popping up every Thursday and Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Expect to find new and vintage clothing, handmade leather goods and jewelry, skincare products, and other items. 5 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Miami Book Fair Street Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus. The Miami Book Fair brings dozens of authors, presses, and literary retailers to town for a smorgasbord of poetry, fiction, memoir, children's literature, and more. If you're not the type to sit through a reading or listen to a talk, you'll enjoy the street fair. Local makers and writers rub shoulders with national book sellers and publishers on the streets of downtown for the last three days of the Miami Book Fair. Admission to the street fair is free Friday and costs $8 Saturday and Sunday. 10 a.m. Friday, November 17, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3258; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.

Ermal Meta and Kalascima at North Beach Bandshell. If you didn't already know it, November is Italian American Heritage Month (as if you needed an excuse to eat more spaghetti). Put the meatballs down and celebrate Italy with music from Ermal Meta & Kalascima. Meta is an insanely popular singer-songwriter born in Albania and living in Italy. Kalascima plays tarantella, Italian folk music once thought to cure a psychological illness caused by tarantula bites. If you're tempted to feast on pasta before the concert, don't: Chef Christiano de Mario will provide bites from the soon-to-open Italian bistro Acqua & Farina. 7 p.m. Friday, November 17, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Judes Fleurimont / NGO N.E.S.T.

Angels of Haiti at Macaya Gallery. NGO N.E.S.T. is a fledgling effort to alleviate poverty through beneficiary-led programs. The nonprofit's first project is to fund a clinic in Anse-Rouge, Haiti, where $10,000 will provide medicine for a year. Art donated to NGO N.E.S.T. will be for sale at Les Ange d'Haiti (Angels of Haiti), and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward that project. The art depicts the people of Haiti through photography and mixed media. 7 p.m. Friday, November 17, at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami; 786-577-0322; ngonest.org. Admission is free.

Sunset Bayou at Wynwood Yard. Apparently, there's a market for more than just reggaeton and trap music in this town, as evidenced by last year's Miami Folk showcase. The demand was great enough to bring it back this year, which is driven by a celebration of the Southern variety of finger-pickin' sing-alongs. Ella Herrera, Hillside Spirit Revival, Macy Todd, and the Wynwood String Revival will warm up the stage beginning in the early evening, and Miami's own Keith Johns will close out the night. 5 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

