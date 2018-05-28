The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

A long weekend makes Monday a little easier. Even better? The Wynwood Yard and the Pérez Art Museum Miami are throwing their own Memorial Day barbecues so you don't have to. Catch a performance by SunGhosts on the PAMM terrace and sample beers from South Florida's top breweries at the Wynwood Yard's BBQ Carnival on Monday. On Saturday, listen as Miami's best bands play a soundtrack straight out of 1999 in celebration of New Times writer David Rolland's novel The End of the Century.



Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Catch SunGhosts perform at PAMM's Memorial Day BBQ. Courtesy of PAMM

If you think of museum visits as stuffy, uptight affairs, you haven't been to the PAMM yet. This Memorial Day, enjoy two hard-hitting sets from face-melting rockers SunGhosts, some barbequed grub, and drinks on the museum terrace. Entry to the terrace is open to the public. 1 p.m. Monday, May 28, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free with RSVP; food and drinks will be available for purchase.

There's nothing better than a cold beer on a long weekend — unless that beer is free courtesy of some of the best local breweries in town. The Wynwood Yard's Memorial Day Beer Fest and BBQ Carnival includes a beer sampling from Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and other participating breweries, carnival games, and $1 burgers and hot dogs. Why host your own barbecue when the Wynwood Yard can throw one for you? 12 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com; food and drinks will be available for purchase.