The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

A long weekend makes Monday a little easier. Even better? The Wynwood Yard and the Pérez Art Museum Miami are throwing their own Memorial Day barbecues so you don't have to. Catch a performance by SunGhosts on the PAMM terrace and sample beers from South Florida's top breweries at the Wynwood Yard's BBQ Carnival on Monday. On Saturday, listen as Miami's best bands play a soundtrack straight out of 1999 in celebration of New Times writer David Rolland's novel The End of the Century.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.
If you think of museum visits as stuffy, uptight affairs, you haven't been to the PAMM yet. This Memorial Day, enjoy two hard-hitting sets from face-melting rockers SunGhosts, some barbequed grub, and drinks on the museum terrace. Entry to the terrace is open to the public. 1 p.m. Monday, May 28, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free with RSVP; food and drinks will be available for purchase.
There's nothing better than a cold beer on a long weekend — unless that beer is free courtesy of some of the best local breweries in town. The Wynwood Yard's Memorial Day Beer Fest and BBQ Carnival includes a beer sampling from Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and other participating breweries, carnival games, and $1 burgers and hot dogs. Why host your own barbecue when the Wynwood Yard can throw one for you? 12 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com; food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Brunch doesn't have to be reserved for the weekend or even for daytime. So skip dinner and enjoy the first-ever Moonlit Brunch in Paradise Plaza. Places such as All Day, the Salty Donut, Box of Chacos, and Chef Chloe and the Vegan Café will serve tasty, brunchy bites in a Napa-themed utopia. Brooklyn rocker Liza Colby will provide tunes. Just remember — you probably have to work the next day. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP; food and drinks will be available for purchase.
In 2018, libraries are still alive and well. Case in point: ProjectArt. The group exhibition boasts the work of eight resident artists, each of whom, over the course of nine months, helped underserved youth in public libraries through free after-school art classes. Their unique works are inspired by the libraries that hosted them, the people they encountered, and the communities they served. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.
Miami author and New Times music critic David Rolland recently dropped a book, The End of the Century, zoomed in on two slackers living in the wild and wonderful pre-Y2K days. Now there's a party at Gramps to celebrate it. To honor the book and the wonderful year that was 1999, Miami bands Monterrey, Jaialai, Jumanji, Xotic Yeyo, and Heavy Drag will rock unique renditions of now-retro-ish jams spanning from Ricky Martin to TLC to Fatboy Slim. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Are you outgoing, adaptable, impulsive, and maybe a little nosy? You're probably a Gemini! And if that's the case, it's time to party. Vedado Social Club is hosting a celebratory evening that's all about you and all of your famous sign siblings, whether it's JFK or Angelina Jolie. Jansell and Geomia will provide the tunes, and you'll provide the enthusiasm (as you always do). 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Vedado Social Club, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Wolfsonian is showing gorgeous works by British-Welsh artist, designer, and muralist Frank Brangwyn with "Bringing the Empire Home." It presents a survey of his career, including not only paintings and murals, but also luxury interiors, furniture, and architectural plans that reflect Britain's colonial rule in its decline. You'll recognize imagery and items used for decorative purposes that hail from the colonies. The Wolfsonian is next-level awesome, offering work that places you in history, gets your brain pumping, and is appealing to both art and design fans. This show is no different. Saturday, June 2, through May 2019 at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is $12 for adults; $8 for seniors, students, and children aged 6 to 18; and free for members and children under 6.
Many people in the deaf community see their disability as an integral part of who they are — they are deaf and proud. You can learn more about what it means to be deaf through art at the Waving Hands-supported Florida Deaf Art Show, a nonprofit that supports deaf artists, helps them build confidence, and offers them a forum for expression. Dust off your sign-language books or simply practice your thumbs-up to show the artists you appreciate their work. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; floridadeafartshow.org. Admission is $20 for 18 and up, $10 for ages 12 to 18, and free for under 11.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!