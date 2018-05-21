The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

After a drenched weekend in usually sunny Miami, the rain shows no signs of letting up this week. It's tempting to stay under the covers all week watching Netflix, but there are too many exciting events happening around town, even as we wait for the first ray of sunshine in days to crack through the clouds this week. Watch Patrick & the
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Time travel back to the golden era of Motown and Stax records with an intimate performance by Key West's Patrick & the Swayzees. The Listening Den is a performance series designed to reconnect audiences with performers by limiting distractions like cell phones and idle conversation. But don't worry — with a high energy show like this one, you won't miss your push notifications. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
YouTube can make you famous. Case in point No. 3,657,896: Franchesca Ramsey. Her cleverly titled video parody "Shit White Girls Say... to Black Girls" went über-viral, launching her "accidental activist" career. Among many cool opportunities that have suddenly come her way, she'll participate in an intimate chat with Michelle Villalobos about her new book, Well, That Escalated Quickly, as well as her unique brand of breaking down injustices in America. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. Free with RSVP to booksandbooks.com.
The LGBTQ rights movement has only recently experienced major victories in the United States, and our neighbors in Cuba are not much different in this regard. This Thursday, the Stonewall National Museum presents the film Free Havana, which chronicles evolving attitudes and treatment of queer individuals on the island from the Batista era to present-day Cuba. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Stonewall National Museum, 2157 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; stonewall-museum.org. Admission is free, but $5 donation is suggested.
Kanye's not the only musical hero who's let us down lately. Morrissey's been making questionable comments about the far right, #MeToo, and other pressing social issues for years. But if the Smiths' records were everything to you in your teens and young adulthood, it's impossible to shake your deep love for those songs. Gramps wants to separate the man from the music with their Miserable Morrissey birthday party this Friday. Come dance to the hits, the deep cuts, and your personal favorites. 10 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Have you forgotten what a record looks like? Or have you been scraping around for that one, seemingly unobtainable album? You should probably check out the Miami Record Fair. Put on by the good folks at Gramps and Terrestrial Funk, the fair boasts 28 tables blanketed in records and other funky stuff. Pizza Tropical will sell slices onsite, and Gramps will provide the booze. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
A point comes every Miami summer when you wonder if there's anything wholesome left to do in the Magic City. That's when you hit up the Hyundai Air & Sea Show Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach. The two-day, four-block event offers an incredible military air show, water activities, and night-pyro demonstrations. There's also the DJ Irie-hosted Music Explosion, featuring "Wasn't Me" reggae legend Shaggy, former Nickelodeon star and Pharrell collaborator MAX, rapper Kent Jones, and the USAF Max Impact Band and Honor Guard Drill Team. With its dedication to the work done by the U.S. military, the event is the perfect way to memorialize those who've died in service to this country. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, between 11th and 14th Streets, Miami Beach; usasalute.com/event. Admission is free.
