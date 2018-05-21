The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

After a drenched weekend in usually sunny Miami, the rain shows no signs of letting up this week. It's tempting to stay under the covers all week watching Netflix, but there are too many exciting events happening around town, even as we wait for the first ray of sunshine in days to crack through the clouds this week. Watch Patrick & the Swayzees at this month's edition of the intimate Listening Den performing series, crate dig at the return of the Miami Record Fair, and dance in a corner somewhere at Gramps' Miserable Morrissey birthday party.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Patrick & the Swayzees Courtesy photo

Time travel back to the golden era of Motown and Stax records with an intimate performance by Key West's Patrick & the Swayzees. The Listening Den is a performance series designed to reconnect audiences with performers by limiting distractions like cell phones and idle conversation. But don't worry — with a high energy show like this one, you won't miss your push notifications. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.