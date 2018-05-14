The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Before summer temperatures arrive in full force, head outdoors this week to get some exercise, catch some rays, and enjoy live music. Locos por Juana will ease your hump-day blues with a free concert in Brickell, the newly opened GeckoParX and Paddletopia will host creative ways to get active, and the Key Largo Original Music Fest will offer four days of some of the nation's finest independent songwriters.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami (and beyond) this week.

Little Havana's Nancy Courtesy of Nancy

If you're wondering if that dude you're dating is as smart as he thinks, take him to trivia night at Nancy. There's $50 for first place and $25 for second place for the real smarties in the group. This Little Havana bar has a tiki vibe and looks like a ship headed to the South Pacific. If you grow tired of answering questions — or have trouble getting them right — order a cocktail and check out the courtyard, with decor anchored by part of an old boat. 9 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.



You know when you realize it's only Tuesday and then you need a drink? Concrete Beach has a new beer you might enjoy. At the Stuck on the Palmetto Kölsch release party, the brewery will offer first sips of a perfectly 305 beverage. LoyALEty Club Members get a sneak taste at 4 p.m. in the Social Hall, and the general public can head over at 5. This tropical-tasting beer is brewed with coconut sugar and hearts of palm. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.