The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's officially Women's History Month, and in addition to the mainstay weekly events Miami always has to offer, there are plenty of panel discussions and exhibits this week that shine a light on the accomplishments of the powerful, capable women in our midst and throughout history.

The Miami Workers Center continues their enlightening Femme Saturdays discussions with a conversation on anti-Blackness in the Latinx community this Saturday morning, an exhibit at Doral's ConcreteSpace Art Gallery displays the work of contemporary women photographers, and a performance by the Girl Power Choir at PAMM's Second Saturdays will help young girls visualize their limitless potential.

Here's a look at the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Miami Sailing Week. © Cory Silken-Miami Sailing Week

One of the most relaxing South Florida pastimes is watching sails billowing on the breeze. The best place to catch sailboats cruising by is in Coconut Grove, where this week's multiclass regatta, Miami Sailing Week, will take place. Teams come from all over the world to compete for the winner's trophy. The week will include awards ceremonies, cocktail parties, and cultural exhibits that bring together the international sailing community and locals. 10:55 a.m. Monday through Sunday at Coconut Grove Sailing Club, 2990 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; miamisailingweek.com. Admission is free.

Indulge in the diverse sounds of music from all around the globe at the Wynwood Yard's new World Music Tuesdays. The Yard promises music of all different traditions, "from Brazilian funk, to Caribbean folk, to Parisian gypsy jazz, to Afro-Caribbean" rhythms in the future. Vibe to all of the above when roots act Fabi plays this week. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Orchestra Miami Larry Shane Photography

You know you've attained legendary status when you're known by just one name: Madonna, Beyonce, Kendrick. But before all of these there was Beethoven. Hundreds of years after his death, the music of ol' Ludwig lives on through concerts like Orchestra Miami's Beethoven on the Beach. Violist Richard Fleischman will play an evening concert featuring the classics and some deep cuts along the way, like "Symphony N. 4 in B Flat Major." The best part? Once the concert's over, the moonlit beach is only one block away. 8 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; orchestramiami.org. Admission is free but donations are suggested.

The Miami Workers Center has been doing the hard work of advocating for Miami's most vulnerable communities for years. Whether you've been in the fight right alongside them or have only recently awakened to the perils of the less privileged, Femme Saturdays are a great place to start if you're actively looking to listen and learn. This Saturday's conversation with Paula Munoz of the Florida Immigrant Coalition will pertain to anti-Blackness in the Latinx community. 10 a.m. Saturday at the Miami Workers Center, 745 NW 54th St., Miami; theworkerscenter.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Who run the world? Bring along the entire family to PAMM as the museum celebrates the accomplishments of women artists at this month's edition of Free Second Saturdays. Guests are invited to sculpt their own masterpiece and enjoy a performance by Miami's own Girl Power Choir. Bring a book to donate to the Taylor Moxley library, which repurposes and converts shipping containers into libraries for young kids. 1 p.m. Saturday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Make celebrating women artists an all-day thing by heading straight to the opening of the "Invisible Woman" Photography Exhibit in Doral right after PAMM's event. The exhibit is curated by art historian and former Frost Art Museum director Carol Damian. It features the work of ten women photographers and is an official International Women's Day event. 4 p.m. Saturday at ConcreteSpace Art Gallery, 3400 NW 78th Ave., Miami; concretespace.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photography by Monica McGivern

Every year, a million people park about a mile away from Miami's Eighth Street and walk in the blazing sun to a massive street festival to celebrate all things Latinx at the Calle Ocho Festival. There'll be live music and DJs playing jams from around the Caribbean and South and Central America. The food will reflect every Latin American nation, from Cuba to Honduras. Calle Ocho is also a fundraiser for Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, something you may have forgotten in past years as you bachata'd over to that arepa cart. It's twenty blocks of international fun in your backyard. Lace up your dancing sneakers, wrap your flag of origin around you, and salsa away. 10 a.m. Sunday between Fourth and 27th Avenues on SW Eighth Street, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.



Sunday brunch is not just for bipeds anymore. The City of Doral is bringing the most chill meal of the week to canines at the Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch. Your dog will be your best date when you present him or her with treats and food from Le Chien Gourmet. If you don't yet have a puppy pal, you can adopt one onsite. There will also be opportunities to get your pet groomed, and you can pose together in a photo booth. Oh, and humans can eat too. There'll be food from the Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen, as well as cocktails and mimosas. Live Latin funk act Xperimento and Cortadito will provide the soundtrack to this perfect day for a pup and their best friend. 11 a.m. Sunday in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral; downtowndoral.com. Admission is free.