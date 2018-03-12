It's Monday again, and with it comes yet another long work week. But there's plenty of green beer at the end of the tunnel: St. Patrick's Day is Saturday. There is no shortage of parties and drink specials on the horizon for the holiday this year, but there are also many alternative events for those who've outgrown the debauchery or want to avoid the crowds.

Women's History Month continues with Poderosas ¡Live!, a daylong empowerment event hosted by People en Español, and the Black Lounge Outdoor Film Series hosts a screening of Chisholm ‘72: Unbought & Unbossed at Gibson Park. The animal friends of Jungle Island make a visit to Surfside, and The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science shines a light on local conservation efforts at Greynolds Park. Here's a look at the best free events in Miami this week.

The age old debate over guns has been reignited in the United States in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with the teenage survivors of the attack leading the national conversation this time around. Their relentless efforts have already brought about some modest results, including a bipartisan gun, school safety, and mental healthcare reform bill signed by Rick Scott last week. This important conversation, however, is far from over. On Wednesday evening, after a scheduled school walkout protest, Miami Dream Defenders, 5000 Role Models for Excellence, and other local advocacy organizations will come together for a youth-led discussion on the causes and viable solutions for gun violence. The discussion will also explore the ways in which those solutions can have disparate effects on different communities. 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at the Liberty Square Community Center, 6304 NW 14th Ave., Miami; 305-694-2758; facebook.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Visit Surfside

The city of Surfside wants you to bring your furried, feathered, or scaled friends along when Jungle Island takes over their monthly Third Thursdays event.The Jungle Island team will bring along macaws, cockatoos, and other party animals to the street fair, where there will be live music by Brothers of Others, face painting and crafts for the kiddos, and complimentary cocktail tastings for the grown-ups. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at 95th St. between Harding and Collins Ave., Surfside; visitsurfsidefl.com. Admission is free.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is supporting conservation initiatives in the South Florida community. On Thursday night, they'll host a discussion about their participation in the captive breeding and releasing of eastern indigo snakes, which could help biologically control invasive species such as the Burmese python. Frost Science herpetologist Marcus Andrade will lead the discussion at gorgeous Greynolds Park, and the Arch Creek Trust will provide hors d'oeuvres and wine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Greynolds Park Boathouse, 18501 NE 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-944-6111; miamidade.gov. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

EXPAND Courtesy of CityPlace Doral

Did you know St. Patrick's Day lands on a Saturday this year? Uh oh. If you're looking to stay out of trouble on one of the most reckless nights of the year, CityPlace Doral’s “Feel the Green” St. Patrick's Day Block Party is a great option. Entertainment will range from live mural painting, to arts and crafts for kids and authentic Celtic dancing against the backdrop of their green-lit Vegas-style water fountain. A popup biergarten and specialty cocktails will ensure your St. Patrick's Day is still boozy. 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-693-1849; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Maybe you're looking to get into a little trouble on St. Patty's Day. In that case, a dose of rock n' roll at your favorite dive bar might do the trick. Join Jacuzzi Boys, the Woolly Bushmen, Heavy Drag, Dama Vicke, and more of Florida's best bands for the first annual St. Patrick's Day Festival at Las Rosas. The lineup is good enough to pay for, but there's no cover, so you'll have more money for drinks. Don't forget to tip your bartender. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of People en Español

People en Español hosts Poderosas ¡Live!, an empowerment event focused on business and career development for women of all backgrounds and life stages in honor of Women's History Month. Experts will conduct panels and workshops in the areas of finance, human resources, leadership, health, and entrepreneurship, and guests will have the opportunity to attend one-on-one consultations on how to update their resumes. But the event isn't all business — attendees will also be eligible for makeovers at the summit. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at FIU Graham Center, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; poderosas.peopleenespanol.com. Admission is free.

In 2016, the United States got closer than ever to electing its first woman president. We all know how that turned out, but before there was Hillary Clinton, there was Shirley Chisholm. In 1972, Chisholm became the first black woman to run for president after becoming the first black woman elected to Congress four years prior to that. In tribute to this trailblazer, the Black Lounge Outdoor Film Series hosts a screening of Chisholm ‘72: Unbought & Unbossed at Gibson Park. The number of women in Congress still lingers below an anemic 20 percent, with women of color representing an even smaller number. Revisiting stories like Chisholm's may very well inspire the next generation of girls to get those numbers up. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at Gibson Park, 401 NW 12th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.