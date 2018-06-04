The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Can we go outside now? Let's hope the rain stays away this week just in time for World Oceans Day. This Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a beach cleanup and provide complimentary cocktails for participants. Zest Miami will serve specialty cocktails at a one-night-only Rick and Morty- and Miami Vice-themed crossover pop-up bar, and HistoryMiami will launch its Summer Passport Program for Miami-Dade students and families.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Despite what the hipster mansplainers in your life might say, Rick and Morty went mainstream long ago. It's popular enough that Zest Miami will host a Rick and Morty and Miami Vice crossover pop-up bar this Tuesday night. Sip specialty cocktails while you dance to '80s tunes courtesy of DJ X3SR, and check out Muta Santiago's live painting of the hit Adult Swim show's characters. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; zestmiami.com. Admission is free.
Marisha Pessl's Special Topics in Calamity Physics is the best-selling, prize-winning novel that was named one of the New York Times' ten best books of 2006. But Pessl is no one-trick pony. She recently published Neverworld Wake, a young-adult thriller that, like her other best seller, takes on subjects such as cool kids and death. In the vein of the great Christopher Pike, this book will have you and your teens' bums clenched in fear. After you're done ripping off nails in fright, ask Pessl all of your questions about the novel when she discusses it at Books & Books. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; bookandbooks.com. Admission is free, but you must RSVP via eventbrite.com to guarantee a seat. The book costs $18.99.
Jocks and nerds can finally come together at PAMM's VR- and soccer-themed community night. Step onto the field through a virtual-reality soccer experience courtesy of the folks at Miami VR Expo, dominate the foosball table on the terrace, and create your own custom jersey. Take advantage of Thursday's free museum admission by visiting PAMM's first augmented-reality exhibit, as well as its newest exhibition, "The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art." 5 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.
School is almost out for summer, and though every student deserves a much-needed rest period, summer boredom tends to hit sooner than kids and parents think. Make sure the kids continue to learn in a fun environment with HistoryMiami's Summer Passport Program. The program grants Miami-Dade students and their families (up to four people) free admission to the museum. Passports can be picked up at the museum's front desk. Each museum visit earns students a stamp, and four stamps earn a prize from HistoryMiami's treasure box. 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, through August 19 at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Friday is World Oceans Day, and South Floridians play an important role in keeping our aquatic backyard clean. Join 1 Hotel South Beach's morning beach cleanup, where hotel guests and employees, as well as the public, are welcome to particpate. Supplies will be provided, and participants will receive a free cocktail courtesy of sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka. 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami; 1hotels.com. Admission is free.
Forty-seven works. Twenty-four amazing Indian artists, including Jangarh Singh Shyam and Sita Devi. Four categories of work, spanning cosmology, nature, village life, and contemporary explorations. Where can you experience all of this? At "Many Visions, Many Versions," the latest colorful and cultural exhibit at the Frost Art Museum. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, through September 9 at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; thefrost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!