The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Can we go outside now? Let's hope the rain stays away this week just in time for World Oceans Day. This Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a beach cleanup and provide complimentary cocktails for participants. Zest Miami will serve specialty cocktails at a one-night-only Rick and Morty- and Miami Vice-themed crossover pop-up bar, and HistoryMiami will launch its Summer Passport Program for Miami-Dade students and families.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Rick and Morty Courtesy of Adult Swim

Despite what the hipster mansplainers in your life might say, Rick and Morty went mainstream long ago. It's popular enough that Zest Miami will host a Rick and Morty and Miami Vice crossover pop-up bar this Tuesday night. Sip specialty cocktails while you dance to '80s tunes courtesy of DJ X3SR, and check out Muta Santiago's live painting of the hit Adult Swim show's characters. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; zestmiami.com. Admission is free.