The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's Monday again, and odds are you're not too thrilled about it. But the beginning of the week is always better with something to look forward to. Look ahead to the final Pride Month edition of Double Stubble at Gramps this Thursday. Hit up Brickell City Centre earlier that same day for a summer barbecue with music from Alejandra Jimenez and Palo!, or crate dig to your heart's content at the Miami Record Fair this Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Frost Planetarium Ra-Haus Photography

As a Miamian, jumpy backyard lizards are a part of daily life. You see them puff out their red necks on a daily basis during the summer, but you probably don't know much else about them. Leave it up to the folks at the Frost Museum of Science to explain daily phenomena having to do with South Florida wildlife. Join a free screening of the new Smithsonian Channel documentary, "Laws of the Lizard,” featuring biologists Neil Losin and Nate Dappen at the museum this Wednesday, because a screening at the state-of-the-art Frost Planetarium beats couch potato viewing at home any day. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free.

Inspired by Childish Gambino's groundbreaking music video for "This Is America," Miami Creator's Lounge hosts "Create in Power: Using Art to Dismantle Racial Inequities," a panel discussion for creatives who recognize the transformative power of radical art, but also know the challenges of finding platforms or spaces for art that challenges its audience. Panelists include this year's New Times' Best Author winner Octavia Yearwood, Naiomy Guerrero, curatorial fellow of the Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Diversifying Art Museum Leadership Initiative, and many more. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at CIC Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Thursdays were made for Double Stubble Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Has your week been a drag? Switch things up for the good type of drag instead. Double Stubble goes down at Gramps every Thursday, and this week's show is shaping up to be a spicy one. Resident DJs Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, and DJ Hottpants will spin the tunes, and Mala Matias, Miss Toto, Morphine Love, and Patent Pending will headline the drag portions at 10 and 11:30 p.m. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Brickell City Centre wants to start your summer off the right way: with live music, great food, and delicious drinks. It's time for your first barbecue of the summer in the heart of Miami, with homegrown talent to boot. Singer-songwriter Alejandra Jimenez opens the evening event, followed with a performance by Latin Grammy-nominated South Florida staple Palo! Mac's Pubs will also be onsite with refreshing drinks to quell the summer heat. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND SunGhosts Courtesy of PAMM

For even the strongest skeptics, faith in rock n' roll can always be reignited at a SunGhosts show. The Miami rockers blend influences ranging from the heaviest metal to the catchiest ear worm pop hooks known to man, all while thrashing about the stage and often jumping into the crowd. Catch the crew as they take songs from their latest release Oathkeeper — their followup to their 2016 self-titled release — to the Wynwood Yard stage this Thursday. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

For the casual fan, Record Store Day happens twice a year. But for the die-hard collector, the Miami Record Fair is a monthly must-do. This Saturday's installment promises 28 tables of crate digging potential and an opportunity to show off your loot as a guest DJ at the event. A signup sheet will be available starting one hour before the fair begins. 12 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.