The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Father's Day is this Sunday, and June is Pride Month. Miami offers many options for celebrating both occasions this week. Pride isn't only about rainbow flags; it takes work to be an ally. This Wednesday, Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services will host a discussion about how best to create a welcoming environment for LGBTQ refugees and immigrants in Miami, and community input is strongly encouraged. And if you're looking for something fun to do with your dad this weekend, 103.5 the Beat personality Papa Keith's People Matter Fest will have plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Here's a look at these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Show your pride at Vizcaya's community-wide "Creating a Welcoming Miami for LGBTQ Refugees and Immigrants" discussion. Photo by George Martinez

June is Pride Month, and Vizcaya Village (across the street from Vizcaya Museum & Gardens) has teamed up with the folks at Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services to make this year's observance more inclusive than ever. This Wednesday, they'll host a discussion titled, "Creating a Welcoming Miami for LGBTQ Refugees and Immigrants." The organization invites community members to join the conversation alongside therapists, case workers, physicians, lawyers, and others. 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.