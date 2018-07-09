The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Next to sitting at the beach every weekend, classic movie screenings are the best part of summer in Miami. Coral Gables Art Cinema is screening a rare 70 mm print of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey this week, and the art house cinema's neighbors at Books & Books will host a panel discussion about the film on Wednesday. Estelle, Musiq Soulchild, and Ginuwine play the returning Overtown Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami hosts its first children's exhibition on Sunday.

Here's a look at these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

When you’re a little kid and learning words, numbers, emotions, and colors, you need things to be concrete. Your brain can’t handle abstraction just yet. But there comes a time when you should be able to grasp more complicated concepts. Teacher and photographer Carmen Rivero has a background in theology and economics. She is presenting her work Loss of the Absolute at Centro Cultural Español this Tuesday. For this project, she addresses the titular concept of blurred conceptual lines from an artistic perspective. Give your brain a workout and progress from intellectual infancy to adulthood. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Centro Cultural Español, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ccemiami.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey Courtesy of Warner Bros.

2018 marks 50 years since the debut of Stanley Kubrick's cinematic sci-fi marvel 2001: A Space Odyssey. To accompany an anniversary run of screenings at Coral Gables Art Cinema, Books & Books will host a panel discussion about the film across the street from the theater. Panelists include Miami Herald writer Rene Rodriguez, Frost Science Museum Astronomy and Exhibition curator Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, and New Times contributor Hans Morgenstern. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Kristen Hadeed founded the cleaning company Student Maid when she was a college student at the University of Florida .She has an interesting and inspiring story — and her new book, Permission to Screw Up, tells it with laughs. With no experience and a lot of trip-ups, Hadeed turned cleaning toilets into an empowering experience. Now, business leaders want her to teach them how to lead their companies. Hear her story at Books and Books this week and get hyped to make some mistakes of your own. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Dance classes tend not to come cheap, but thanks to a partnership between the City of Miami Beach and state cultural organizations, locals can partake in a complimentary 30-minute swing dance lesson from four-time World Swing Dance Champion Yuval Hod at the North Beach Bandshell once a month. Nervous about your two left feet? Pregame with happy hour specials beginning one hour before the swingin' starts. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; rhythmfoundation.com. Admission is free.

Estelle Photo by Sophy Holland

The Overtown Music & Arts Festival returns to the streets of the historic Miami neighborhood this year with performances by Estelle, Ginuwine, Musiq Soulchild, and more. Over the past few years, the festival has aimed to shine a light on the rich cultural history of the historically Black neighborhood, which was known as "Miami’s Little Broadway" and frequented by the musical greats of America's jazz and soul music heydays. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at Historic Overtown District, NW Second and NW Third Ave. between NW Eighth and NW Tenth St., Miami; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Admission is free.



With free admission year-round, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami makes itself accessible to the community in the midst of the otherwise ritzy Design District. This Sunday, the whole family is welcome at the museum's first annual children's exhibition, featuring interactive art designed for children of all ages and abilities, and including contributions from artists Laura Marsh and Sondra Perry. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41 St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.