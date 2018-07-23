The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Go out and spend some money on records this weekend, because you'll be saving plenty of dough with all the options for free live music in town over the next few days. The Anderson's rock 'n' roll night returns this week with DJ sets by members of Bleeth and Shroud Eater, New York pop singer Janna Pelle and AnastasiaMax play a Critical Mass After Party, and Beach Day plays a homecoming show at Las Rosas with the Saucy Jacks, the Woolly Bushmen, and Fat Sun. If you're looking for something a little quieter, check out HistoryMiami's Komorebi 2018 Bonsai Exhibition, along with special event programming at the Bass Museum and the Wolfsonian.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Bleeth Photo by Natalia Ariza

Ever wanted to see your favorite local bands spin some classic jams behind the turntables? Now is your chance. Every two weeks, scheduled through at least August 23, the Anderson is hosting its rock evening, the Takeover. This week, you can catch Shroud Eater bassist Janette Valentine and Lauren Palma, guitarist of Bleeth, behind the decks. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



Every once in a while, things get super sketchy over at the Wolfsonian. Fortunately, this sketchiness involves an artsy activity that's free and open to the public. The popular Sketching in the Galleries is back for another whirl. Participants are provided with drawing materials and a stool. There's also an English/Spanish instructor on hand to help guide budding artists to success. From there, it's all up to them to make masterpieces. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27 at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.