The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Go out and spend some money on records this weekend, because you'll be saving plenty of dough with all the options for free live music in town over the next few days. The Anderson's rock 'n' roll night returns this week with DJ sets by members of Bleeth and Shroud Eater, New York pop singer Janna Pelle and AnastasiaMax play a Critical Mass After Party, and Beach Day plays a homecoming show at Las Rosas with the Saucy Jacks, the Woolly Bushmen, and Fat Sun. If you're looking for something a little quieter, check out HistoryMiami's Komorebi 2018 Bonsai Exhibition, along with special event programming at the Bass Museum and the Wolfsonian.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Ever wanted to see your favorite local bands spin some classic jams behind the turntables? Now is your chance. Every two weeks, scheduled through at least August 23, the Anderson is hosting its rock evening, the Takeover. This week, you can catch Shroud Eater bassist Janette Valentine and Lauren Palma, guitarist of Bleeth, behind the decks. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.
Every once in a while, things get super sketchy over at the Wolfsonian. Fortunately, this sketchiness involves an artsy activity that's free and open to the public. The popular Sketching in the Galleries is back for another whirl. Participants are provided with drawing materials and a stool. There's also an English/Spanish instructor on hand to help guide budding artists to success. From there, it's all up to them to make masterpieces. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27 at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.
This Friday, the cyclists of Critical Mass will ride in tribute to people lost to drunk, drugged, or distracted driving. Miami-bred, New York-based alt-pop musician Janna Pelle will also host a Critical Mass After Party, where she'll release her album VoiceMemo, which she wrote in memory of her best friend Patrick Wanninkhof after he was killed by a distracted driver during a cross-country charity bike ride. Performers include Pelle, 2018 Best of Miami winners AnastasiaMax, Mercury Wolff, and more. 9 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Esquina de Abuela, 2705 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
The rockers of Beach Day are now better acquainted with snow days than time spent tanning on sandy shores after making their move up to Detroit, but they must miss the heat, because they're coming back for a hometown show at Las Rosas. Joining them will be California band the Saucy Jacks and the Woolly Bushmen of Orlando. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
There's something special about bonsai trees and the care their owners take in tending to them. Literati Grove is a Miami-based study group that enriches our community through this Japanese art form. This weekend, HistoryMiami will host the group's Komorebi 2018 Bonsai Exhibition, which celebrates the practice, its evolution, and the way it exists in the 305. Three master bonsai artists will present a demonstration, and the event will also include an exhibition, entertainment, food, and plant-relevant vendors. 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28 at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.
The Bass knows how to keep kids busy during the summer months at Family Day, held each last Sunday of the month. The museum helps children learn through art-making and encourages conversation, exploration, and experimentation, which builds their ability to think critically, prompts them to take creative risks, and gives them confidence. The two hours of kiddie fun will include performances, special guests, and gallery explorations — plenty to keep them busy and mentally stimulated. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Admission is free.
