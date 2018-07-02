The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The weekend just ended, but knowing there's a holiday on Wednesday makes it that much easier to head into the work week. Before you light up the sparklers, start your Monday morning commute with a free performance by the Wynwood Trio at the Government Center Station, courtesy of arts organization PAXy. Head to Bayfront Park on Wednesday for the traditional Fourth of July festivities, and close out the week with sets by Damaged Goods, Malone Music, and Andre Skyy at the Shore Club.

Here's a look at these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND PAXy's Wake Up Miami! series returns to Government Center this week. Courtesy of Paxy

Monday mornings have been dreary for the past year. Actually, you could say that about most days lately. But now you can get your week started off right with PAXy's (Putting Art in the galaXy) Wake Up Miami! series. The arts organization has lifted the spirits of morning commuters for the past three years with free live music and performances at the Government Center Metrorail and Metromover station. The summer series kicks off this Monday with a performance by the Wynwood Trio. 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 1 at Government Center Station, 101 NW First St., Miami; paxy.org. Admission is free.

The Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year, which puts a serious damper on everyone's hopes for a three day weekend. But you can still make the festivities last for more than 24 hours with the Wynwood Yard's Fourth of July Eve celebration. Enjoy music by ¡Suénalo! and BBQ options from Food Dude, Kuenko, and more. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Sparks fly at Bayfront Park this Wednesday. Photo by Gmartnx

The Fourth of July wouldn't be the same without fireworks. We're not talking about those ones your aunt brought you from South Carolina to shoot off in your backyard. We're talking about a pyrotechnic spectacle. Each year, Bayfront Park keeps the party popping off for the whole family with its huge Independence Day extravaganza. It'll start at 2 p.m. with live music, a Budweiser Beer Garden, and a family fun zone. At 9 p.m., the festivities will reach new heights with fireworks over Biscayne Bay. Leave coolers, big bags, bottles, cans, and other fireworks at home, and take Metromover to avoid traffic and parking hell. 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miami4thofjuly.com. Admission is free.



Every First Friday, the beachside town of Surfside offers perks for visitors. This month, it's a summer harvest-themed affair, with food demonstrations, fruits and veggies for sale, a drum circle, and an assortment of fare from local eateries. Got some ripe fruit in your kitchen? Bring it and make something yummy at a one-of-a-kind smoothie station. 4 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Town of Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside; eventbrite.com. Free.

EXPAND J. Wakefield Brewing Photo by Karli Evans

Nothing says summer quite like sweat and barbecue. You can have both at J. Wakefield's Summer Dog Daze Series. Every Saturday in July, the Wynwood brewery will partner with Big O BBQ catering for a themed fiesta with grilled food. These will be laid-back affairs, so bring your pups to get extra-stinky in the doggie splash pools, provided by Freedogm. The first of many barbecues kicks off with an American theme. Expect music from the USA provided by DJ Jay, a pop-up bikini shop, $4 beer specials, and drool-inducing grub. 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.



The Shore Club has long been a party hotel. It's more than a place to lay your sunburned head after a day of dozing on the sand: It's an experience. It's a place to see and be seen. And it's a place to brunch. Whether you spent the night going hard and haven't slept or you went home early to look your best for brunch, the Shore Club pool will feed you with a rotating soundtrack of DJs. This week, food will be served on beats by Damaged Goods, Malone Music, and Andre Skyy. Whether you're well rested or not, this is a brunch you don't want to miss. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; facebook.com/shoreclubhotel. Admission is free.