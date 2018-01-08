The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The first week of 2018 flew by, and Miami is slowly breaking out of its iguana-freezing cold snap. If your Miami winter hibernation has induced cabin fever, break free from your pile of blankets and layers of leggings to enjoy a new week of events around town. Elastic Bond's show at the Wynwood Yard or Corona's Electric Beach are both great options if you're enjoying the rare respite from Miami's punishing humidity. But if you're still not ready to venture outside, Books & Books has you covered with a Q&A with Vanessa Taylor, screenwriter for Guillermo del Toro's latest film, The Shape of Water. A community-centered panel discussion on ways to solve Miami's plastic problem and a Haiti-themed family day at HistoryMiami round out this week's options for the best free events in Miami.

Monsters In The Shape of Water Panel at Books & Books. With The Shape of Water, director Guillermo del Toro has created a haunting sci-fi masterpiece. The movie's screenwriter, Vanessa Taylor, will speak about genre filmmaking with former Miami Herald film critic Rene Rodriguez, Gables Cinema associate director Javier Chavez, and filmmakers Diego and Andres Meza-Valdez during Monsters in the Shape of Water at Books & Books. The film will screen at Gables Cinema next door for those who want to maximize their Aragon Avenue experience. 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; gablescinema.com. Admission is free.



Miami Is Not Plastic Launch Event. The world's oceans are on a fast track to hold more weight in plastic than fish by 2050. A city like Miami is uniquely affected by the dire pollution crisis. The Miami Is Not Plastic campaign is trying to change that fact by encouraging hospitality businesses and popular establishments to reduce their use of single-use disposable plastics such as straws, bags, silverware, and cups. Join the conversation as concerned citizens, local retailers, and restaurateurs meet with eco-friendly vendors and speakers to learn more about how they can get involved. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; miamiisnotplastic.org. Admission is free.

Florida Is Nature Artist Talk. Pinecrest Gardens was once known as Parrot Jungle, a lush attraction that drew flocks of visitors from around the world to watch birds fly. Though the parrots are gone, the park is still covered in gorgeous vegetation and tree canopies that demand to be seen. Pinecrest Gardens hosts a monthly Florida Is Nature Artist Talk and interactive experience at the "FIN (Florida Is Nature)" exhibit in the Hibiscus Gallery. This month's speaking artist is Xavier Cortada, whose work is recognizable by anyone who has driven around Miami. His murals reflect the mangroves and other native wildlife of the region. Stay abreast of the art coming out of Miami-Dade and our natural environment in one fell swoop at this monthly event. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. The talk is free with $5 park admission.

Courtesy of HistoryMiami

Art Deco Weekend. The Miami Design Preservation League's 41st-annual Art Deco Weekend is back once again, Friday, January 12, through Sunday, January 14, in South Beach. The free, three-day, open-air festival draws thousands of people to Ocean Drive every year for a jam-packed weekend of dozens of events ranging from live music to guided tours and shows. You can also take in some of the more eccentric events such as the Bark Deco Dog Show or the Haute Couture Retro Fashion Show, or catch a screening of classic movies like Metropolis and It Happened One Night. Friday, January 12, through Sunday, January 14, at Ocean Drive Between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission to many Art Deco Weekend events is free.

Corona Electric Beach. Just because it's been a little chilly out doesn't mean you should forget the joys of a cold beer with a lime and salt around the rim. It's not rocket science, but Corona's Electric Beach bash puts together a familiar combination that always guarantees a good time — beer and music. Enjoy the Miami winter weather and beats by the mysterious Claptone and more of today's top DJs. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; coronaelectricbeach.com. Admission is free.

Elastic Bond Photo by Alissa Christine

Elastic Bond at the Wynwood Yard. Few Miami bands are making music as infectious as Elastic Bond. The band has remained active in the local music scene despite its ebbs and flows and garnered interest from international music gatekeepers and publications. The duo will take over the Wynwood Yard Thursday to play songs from its latest album, Honey Bun, with DJ and singer Chulius of Los Amigos Invisibles and electro-soul trio Atomic Mish. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

The Arts of Haiti at History Miami. Family Fun days at HistoryMiami are always a good option if you're looking for something low-key, yet enriching, that your whole family can enjoy. This week's activities explore the arts and stories of Haiti, with a pumpkin soup cooking demonstration, a discussion about the use of plants and herbs in traditional Haitian medicine, music, and crafts. 10 a.m. Saturday, January 13, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

