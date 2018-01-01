The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

January can be a little rough on finances. Christmas shopping and New Year's Eve club entrance fees and bar tabs can leave your pockets feeling a little light, but that doesn't mean you have to be out of commission for the first few weeks of the year. From a poolside New Year's Day brunch, to the Beach Polo World Cup, to music at Lagniappe, Ball & Chain, and Wynwood Yard, there are plenty of options for free events you can attend starting on the first day of the new year.

New Year's Day Soiree at E11even. Maybe you couldn't go out on New Year's Eve. Maybe you just haven't gotten your fill of hard partying. Either way, E11even will open its doors for their New Year's Day Soiree from 4 to 9 p.m. for more drinking and dancing. This time, instead of taking place in the dark downstairs with the ladies of E11even, the party will happen on the rooftop. You can enjoy ogling the sunset to the sounds of downtown Miami and chill beats. So hydrate, kick back, relax, and welcome 2018 in style. 4 p.m. Monday at E11even Rooftop, 15 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. General admission is free.

New Year's Day Reggae Brunch. Even the best of us need a hefty brunch on New Year's Day - just in case. You don't want to start the year off nursing a bad hangover. The Conrad Miami in Brickell's got you covered with poolside brunch set to the tune of live reggae classics played by Luna Live. They're taking requests, so hold that last drink on New Year's Eve and save it for the next day. You'll be able to enjoy the music without a pounding headache. 11 a.m. Monday at Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; conradhotels3.hilton.com. Admission is free.