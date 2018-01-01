The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

January can be a little rough on finances. Christmas shopping and New Year's Eve club entrance fees and bar tabs can leave your pockets feeling a little light, but that doesn't mean you have to be out of commission for the first few weeks of the year. From a poolside New Year's Day brunch, to the Beach Polo World Cup, to music at Lagniappe, Ball & Chain, and Wynwood Yard, there are plenty of options for free events you can attend starting on the first day of the new year.
New Year's Day Soiree at E11even. Maybe you couldn't go out on New Year's Eve. Maybe you just haven't gotten your fill of hard partying. Either way, E11even will open its doors for their New Year's Day Soiree from 4 to 9 p.m. for more drinking and dancing. This time, instead of taking place in the dark downstairs with the ladies of E11even, the party will happen on the rooftop. You can enjoy ogling the sunset to the sounds of downtown Miami and chill beats. So hydrate, kick back, relax, and welcome 2018 in style. 4 p.m. Monday at E11even Rooftop, 15 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. General admission is free.
New Year's Day Reggae Brunch. Even the best of us need a hefty brunch on New Year's Day - just in case. You don't want to start the year off nursing a bad hangover. The Conrad Miami in Brickell's got you covered with poolside brunch set to the tune of live reggae classics played by Luna Live. They're taking requests, so hold that last drink on New Year's Eve and save it for the next day. You'll be able to enjoy the music without a pounding headache. 11 a.m. Monday at Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; conradhotels3.hilton.com. Admission is free.
Derik Fein at Wynwood Yard. He's been described as a modern blend of Elvis Presley and Lana Del Rey's aesthetics, but singer/songwriter Derik Fein has the velvety smooth voice to match his retro looks. He recently collaborated with Presley's estate on a cover of the King's classic "Love Me Tender." Drop by the Wynwood Yard and let Fein transport you back to the golden age of rock 'n' roll. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.
Portable Memories in Rising Seas. Head to Miami Dade Public Library's Main Branch for screenings of the short films La Maison en Petits Cubes and ThuleTuvalu as part of their ongoing Portable Memories in Rising Seas project, exploring the changing climate and its effect on the experiences of people around the globe. You'll be invited to draw your response to the films and ensuing discussions. 3 p.m. Thursday at Miami Dade Public Library Main Branch, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665; mdpls.org. Admission is free.
Miami Beach Polo World Cup. Polo is no longer just for rich folks at the largest beach polo tournament in the world. Catch the world's top players in the sport when the annual Beach Polo World Cup returns to South Florida at the W hotel in South Beach. 11:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com. Admission is free.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger at Ball & Chain. Little Havana's oldest bar pays respects to its jazz legacy by inviting today's top talent of the genre onto its two stages every week. This Saturday it's vocalist Yvette Norwood-Tiger's turn to take the same stage once graced by Billie Holiday herself. Norwood-Tiger's voice has been compared to that of Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. 6 p.m. Saturday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.
Hymn for Her at Lagniappe. You'll need a glass of one of Lagniappe's many wines to calm you down after a raucous set from punk folk troubadours Hymn for Her. Their Saturday night jaunt in Miami is just another reminder that Lagniappe consistently books some of the country's top touring bands. Hymn for Her have spent the past few years building a sizable following around the country. Don't miss out on seeing them in a rare Wynwood hole-in-the-wall environment, but don't be surprised if the noise knocks those walls down. 9 p.m. Saturday at Lagniappe, 3425 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.
