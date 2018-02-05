Are you still recovering from Super Bowl Sunday? Depending upon your bets, you might have either celebrated too hard or needed to drink your sorrows away. If you're in the latter category, you're probably not in the mood to spend boatloads of money on booze or expensive outings. Luckily, there are plenty of free events to attend in town as you watch the sting of defeat fade in the rearview mirror.

Look ahead to next month's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival via Destination Okeechobee, a battle of the bands that gives participating musicians a chance to perform in front of hundreds of people at the fest. Get weird at this year's International Noise Conference at Churchill's or the Broken Shaker's Fat Tuesday celebration, or make it a museum weekend at HistoryMiami's Marvelous Brazil and PAMM's Miami Stories of Cuban Exiles. Here's a look at the best free events in Miami this week.

Slowing the devastating effects of carbon emissions on the climate is a daunting task, especially given the current administration's penchant for denying established science and blocking environmental regulations. It appears to some extent it really will be up to us — consumers, scientists, and citizens — to steer the planet in the right direction. Though it is incumbent upon everyone to reduce their consumption of wasteful products, some people, such as Leandro Alvarez, want to find a way to speed up the cleanup of excess carbon in the atmosphere. Alvarez will present Ecophene, which he calls a climate-change reversal company, at the Deering Estate's "Reversing Climate Change With Next Gen Tech." Ecophene has a patent pending for a method that converts atmospheric carbon dioxide into graphene-based products. This presentation is part of the Deering Estate's lecture series Speaking Sustainably. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.

You don't need any more reasons to try Blackbird Ordinary's signature cocktail, the Blackbird — it's delicious. But if you're looking for an excuse, chalk it up to needing liquid courage to belt out your favorite song in front of friends and strangers. Blackbird's new hump-day karaoke night launches this week, with shots specials and pizza courtesy of Lone Wolf of Wolf Down Pizza. Just try to branch out beyond "Don't Stop Believin'" or "Single Ladies" — they've been done. 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2017 Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

For some bands, the road to performing at March's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is long and spirited. Destination Okeechobee is a nationwide competition to find artists to share the stage with the likes of Halsey, Arcade Fire, Snoop Dogg, and other headliners. A handful of bands have already beaten the majority of 3,200 entrants in Round 1. And now it's on to audience voting in Round 2 at 1306 Miami. Of bands such as Jaialai, Chaser, and Above the Skyline, whom do you want to send to the big stage? 8 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

In a recent interview with New Times, Robbie Elias said his latest single, "The One Who Hurts Me," helped him get out of a funk. Maybe the soul-drenched, Motown-inspired piece will help put some pep in your step too. Elias will host a single-release party for his tune at the Anderson, where a four-piece band will back him. 8 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND International Noise Conference 2016 at Churchill's Pub Photo by Alex Markow

Don't let the stately new museums of mainstream musical artists fool you. Miami culture is weird. It's always been weird. And weirdness will stay at the core of this town's ambiance as long as the International Noise Conference continues raging. Each year, Churchill's Pub hosts entire days full of 15-minute sets by uniquely strange artists from all over the world. The only things they have in common: They're loud, and they're like nothing you've ever seen. 9 p.m. Thursday, February 8, through Saturday, February 10, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will host a weekend-long celebration of Native American arts and culture at its annual Seminole Tribe Fair and Pow Wow. Learn about the rich culture and vibrant art of Florida's Seminole Tribe through powwow dance and drum competitions, Seminole warfare tactics demonstrations, a Native cinema film series, and music by the Black Eyed Peas's Taboo with Mag 7, the Osceola Brothers Band, and Jamey Johnson. Noon Friday, February 9, to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; semtribefairandpowwow.com. Admission is free.

HistoryMiami Courtesy photo

Brazil is home to the Amazon and the world-famous Carnaval, but there's so much more to the massive South American country. Get to know it at HistoryMiami's Marvelous Brazil, part of the museum's ongoing Family Fun Day series, held every second Saturday of the month. Whether you trace your lineage to the gorgeous country or know little about it, you'll enjoy spending the day with family and learning about Brazil's history, wildlife, and culture. 10 a.m. Saturday, February 10, at History Miami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

The many stories of exiled Cubans in Miami have shaped the mythology of this city. That's why Pérez Art Museum Miami has joined forces with HistoryMiami and WLRN to record and preserve these tales. At Miami Stories of Cuban Exiles, exiles are invited to share their experiences in a recording booth while answering a reporters' questions to build this project. The event is part of the museum's Free Second Saturdays, so you can bring your abuelas, your tíos, and the whole familia. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Freehand

You'll probably want to follow up Super Bowl Sunday with another massive party. New Orleans is gearing up for Mardi Gras, and though you're not in New Orleans, the Freehand Miami has the next best thing. Our city likes to do things a little differently, so the folks at the Broken Shaker are celebrating Fat Tuesday on a Sunday with a Louisiana-style poolside barbecue. What will you do for some beads? 2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

LGBTQ families of all stripes, pronouns, and rainbow colors are welcome at the Aqua Foundation for Women's LGBTQ Family BBQ at the gorgeous Greynolds Park. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks for the whole family, along with kid-friendly fun such as a bounce house, face-painting, and a performance by Miami Children's Museum Players. Noon Sunday, February 11, at Greynolds Park, 17530 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach. Parking costs $7, but admission to the event is free via eventbrite.com.

