The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Now that Valentine's Day has come and gone, you might be holding tight to your cash this week after getting your significant other that special something. But there's no need to become a hermit: Plenty of exciting free events are happening in the Magic City this week.

Learn about the complex, oftentimes demoralizing, but always defiant history of African-Americans in Miami through informative exhibits at the Deering Estate and HistoryMiami, or contribute to the continuing fight for equal rights at this week's Double Stubble, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign. You can also party at the vinyl-exclusive Mobile Mondays or at MIA Brewing's third-anniversary event. Here's a look at this week's best free events.

DJ Misbehaviour has been DJ'ing for more than 20 years, but you might not have heard about her until recently, when she went viral as the "Martha Stewart of hip-hop" for an unexpected old-school hip-hop set in New York last summer. She earned shout-outs from Common, Pete Rock, and Bootsy Collins, and the video has accrued more than 26 million views. Misbehaviour works with all kinds of gear and technology, but this Monday you can catch her spinning 45s with Operator Emz at their New York transplant event, Mobile Mondays. 8 p.m. Monday, February 19, at Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

What do you know about Perrine? The township lies about halfway between Miami and Homestead and has been home to generations of South Floridians, many of whom are black. Trinidad-born, Miami-based documentary photographer Johanne Rahaman's project BlackFlorida records and showcases Florida's black neighborhoods. In her upcoming photography exhibition, "BlackFlorida: Perrine," she explores the founding of Perrine and its backstory, such as the time in 1949 when white people dissolved the town for electing a black mayor. A curator's conversation will introduce you to this South Miami-Dade city, its history, and its residents at the gorgeous and historic Deering Estate. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Gramps and drag: A match made in queer heaven. Karli Evans

You've come to know and love Double Stubble as one of Miami's top queer parties. At this week's edition, party while you maximize your contribution in the daily battle for LGBTQ equality. The South Florida chapter of the Human Rights Campaign will be at Gramps this Thursday to recruit or renew memberships. You can also join for a chance to win some fierce swag. Double Stubble is already the place to be every Thursday night, so its partnership with HRC is just another reason to attend this week. 9 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.



A recent study by Facebook's own research arm suggested that "passive scrolling" of social media news feeds can heighten feelings of sadness or anxiety. Turns out the objects we often turn to for distraction from uncomfortable feelings — our phones — are making our problems worse. "Love Lost" is an annual pop-up exhibit that aims to confront the experiences of loss that unite all people — from lost opportunities to strained relationships and connections — by placing personal affects and artifacts on display for all to see. 5 p.m. Thursday, February 22, through Sunday, February 25, at Canvas Pop-Up Gallery, 70 NE 17th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Happy Hour at PAMM Photo by Karli Evans

Take in one of the most breathtaking views in the city while you sip your favorite wine or cocktail on PAMM's waterfront. While most museum events require paid admission, entry to the terrace for happy hour is free and open to the public. Stop by this week for drink specials, mingling with locals, and a DJ set by Miami's own MillionYoung. 5 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

When you think of the music that made an impact during the civil rights era, you probably think of Motown's emergence from Detroit or cities such as Memphis or Muscle Shoals. But did you know Miami also produced influential soul and R&B music during the '60s? This week, HistoryMiami will host two events exploring that influence in honor of Black History Month. The first is a discussion about music's impact on the civil rights movement with Miami historian Marvin Dunn and legendary singer and activist Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam & Dave. HistoryMiami will also open an exhibit celebrating Moore's life and career. Items on display will include Moore's Grammy award, a hat he wore during a 2012 performance with Bruce Springsteen, and artifacts related to the civil rights movement in Miami. 6 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

YoungArts Week Courtesy of YoungArts

So much awesome talent has stemmed from YoungArts. Wonder who's next? You can find out at YoungArts Miami, a weeklong collaboration-athon where YoungArts winners spanning several art disciplines attend workshops with internationally renowned artists. This year's guest leaders include composer Emmet Cohen, author Joan Morgan, and cinematographer Rick Delgado. All of the learning will culminate in unique performances all weekend. Friday, February 23, through Sunday, February 25, at various locations; youngarts.org. Admission for each event varies from free to $15.



A decade ago, the only way you could get a local brew in Miami was if you made the beer yourself. But now the microbrews flow like, well, beer from the tap. Three years ago, MIA Brewing joined this sudsy southern revolution and started its own scene. The Doral brewery will throw a huge third-anniversary party, where there will be hip clothing for purchase from vendors, food from local faves such as Ms. Cheezious, live music by beastly beatmaker Otto Von Schirach, and a DJ set by Juan Luv. Most important, the list of brews is long and includes some wild flavors. They'll be available for a mere five bones each. Cheers. 3 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Doral; mia.beer. Admission is free.

