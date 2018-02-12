The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Whether or not you have a significant other, Valentine's Day is usually another opportunity to break the bank, but it doesn't have to be that way. Shake 108 and Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company have you covered with free V-Day events Wednesday night.

Cool down from the midweek turnup at the 26th-annual Kite Days Festival all weekend long in Haulover Beach Park or with free yoga provided by New World Symphony and Jackson Health System Saturday morning. If you're refreshed by Sunday, spend a day on Calle Ocho at this year's Gay8 Festival, a celebration of Miami's Latinx LGBTQ community. Here's a look at the best free events in town this week.

Valentine's Day 2016 at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

When you think of Valentine's Day, you probably envision roses, chocolates, and lingerie. Drag queens wrestling in an inflatable pool of champagne and milk has probably never made your list. Yet somehow, someone at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Company dreamed up this idea, and for Valentine's Day the folks there are making the wildest of dreams come true. Guests are encouraged to not only spectate but also participate, so bring that special someone you've been meaning to, ahem, "wrestle." 10 p.m. Wednesday at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237 20th St., Ste. B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.

Many couples' anniversaries are on Valentine's Day. Join in the festivities for one such annual event this year without having to splurge on an expensive gift. Local indie radio station Shake 108 will celebrate two years of "Local Love Live!" with live art, poems, and performances by Uncle Scotchy, Above the Skyline, Afrobeta, and many other acts. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

What do you know about Perrine? The township lies about halfway between Miami and Homestead and has been home to generations of South Floridians, many of whom are black. Trinidad-born, Miami-based documentary photographer Johanne Rahaman's project BlackFlorida records and showcases Florida's black neighborhoods. In her upcoming photography exhibition, "BlackFlorida: Perrine," she explores the founding of Perrine and its backstory, such as the time in 1949 when white people dissolved the town for electing a black mayor. A curator's conversation will introduce you to this South Miami-Dade city, its history, and its residents at the gorgeous and historic Deering Estate. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND “Get Sporty” at Surfside's '80s-themed party. Courtesy of Visit Surfside

Between parking and drinks, most trips east across the MacArthur Causeway run you a few bucks. The folks of Surfside, located between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour, want to treat you to a night out on their tab. This week's edition of their monthly Third Thursdays block party is '80s-themed, so tease your hair, break out the neon-pink leg warmers, and get physical with aerobics competitions. Enjoy free music by Brothers of Others and even a complimentary cocktail tasting. 6 p.m. Thursday on 95th Street between Harding and Collins Avenues, Surfside; visitsurfsidefl.com. Admission is free.

Ladies, leave your man at home. This Thursday, the South Beach pizzeria Molto will launch its monthly party for women, Periodically. Among the specials to get your drank on are $20 beer buckets, $7 whiskey shots, and $15 cocktail pitchers. Known as an up-and-coming gay bar with memorable drag shows, Molto is bound to be an epic night for any lady. 8 p.m. Thursday at Molto South Beach, 1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Go fly a kite. Photo by Anthony Jordon

Remember the good old days when flying a kite sufficed as a good time? Relive that simpler time at the 26th-annual Kite Days Festival in Haulover Park. In what is truly a colorful spectacle, anyone and everyone is welcome to fly their kite or buy one of their own onsite. Kite staples of the event include a 150-foot rainbow, 100-foot squid, and 30-foot scuba diver. Let's hope this weekend is windy. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; skywardkites.com. Admission is free; parking costs $7.

Saturday mornings aren't just for sleeping in. There's nothing more invigorating than an outdoor morning yoga class in paradise. New World Symphony and Jackson Health System have teamed up for NWS Yoga Mornings, taking place the third Saturday of every month. The monthly outdoor vinyasa yoga class brings together three of life's calming agents: yoga, the outdoors, and classical music. 9 a.m. Saturday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

The folks at Yo Miami bring the laughs at recurring weekly and monthly comedy events such as Just the Tip Comedy Show. This Sunday, they'll launch their new monthly event, One Night Stand. It's a spin on the classic Dating Game from the mid-'70s, featuring three male comics and female comics. An audience member is selected to ask them titillating questions, and the winners perform a ten-minute set after their date with the audience. 8 p.m. Sunday at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; yo-miami.com. Admission is free.

The French Horn Collective Courtesy photo

Get in a Big Easy state of mind without leaving the Sunshine State. Mardi Gras season is upon us, and Artscape wants to bring the Cajun flavor to Miami Beach with a free concert by the French Horn Collective. The freewheeling band of gypsy jazz musicians brings their brand of traditional and original Parisian jams to Collins Avenue Sunday afternoon. Stop by the farmers' market as you stroll along Miami Beach's streets. 4 p.m. Sunday in Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Though it's not always well represented in the media, the LGBTQ Latinx community is vast, out, and proud, and while there are many hurdles yet to overcome, there are also plenty of reasons to celebrate this vibrant community. The Gay8 Festival offers the Latinx LGBTQ community music, food, and art. The one-day street fest also includes a film showcase hosted by Miami Dade College and the OutShine Film Festival at the Tower Theater, as well as a literary event for gay gals, Women's Tertulia. 11 a.m. Sunday at 1575 SW Eighth St., Miami; gay8festival.com. Admission is free.

