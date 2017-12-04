The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

If you're looking to avoid art events for the next seven days, good luck. Your best bet will be to stock up on food and alcohol and lock yourself in your in home until next Monday. But if you're trying to hop on the Basel bandwagon without breaking the bank, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to get in tune with the world's culture producers, whether it's with the Knight Foundation at PAMM, Basel House at the RC Cola Plant, or Hive at Mana Wynwood.

The Knights Arts Challenge Anniversary at PAMM. Ten years ago, the Knight Foundation began funding cultural projects in Miami through the Knight Arts Challenge, a program that awarded grant money to nascent creative endeavors while coaching organizers in the subtle art of fundraising. A decade later, it's difficult to find a cultural program in Miami that hasn't benefitted from the Knight Arts Challenge. That's an achievement worth celebrating, and local creatives plan to do exactly that with a free Monday-night party combining music by Spam Allstars and Locos por Juana, art, and dance in the plaza between Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Frost Museum of Science. The foundation will also announce the winners of this year's awards. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, December 4, in the plaza adjacent to PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; knightfoundation.org/arts-10. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

"In Reel Life" at Miami Beach Cinematheque. Hollywood birthed some of the 20th Century's most iconic styles. But now, in the new millennium, it can be hard to feel a connection with films from back in the day. The graphic designers of Jacober Creative are bridging the gap with "IRL (In Reel Life): From Celluloid to Cellular, Recasting the Classics Through Graphic Design." The exhibit shows a collection of movie-inspired designs of ordinary objects, from a Carrie-themed water canteen to 12 custom cigarette boxes imprinted with a graphic from Desperately Seeking Susan. Browsing the show just might reignite your love of film classics. 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, through December 31 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-3293; jacobercreative.com. Admission is free.