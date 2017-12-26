The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's a short final workweek of 2017, which could be a metaphor for the year as a whole: rushed, messy, disorienting, full of wild expectations, and hardly anything to show for it. Whether you're happy to see it go or sad to watch it fade, the year of Trump's presidency, sexual harassment revelations, and Hurricane Irma is winding down, and you have six days to wave goodbye. End it on the right note with events such as Celebrity Deathmatch at the Hangar and New Year's Eve at Mana Wynwood, because one thing that will remain true through generations is our love of free stuff.

Best of Backroom Anniversary Party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. First came the art, then the music, and then the breweries. Yes, Miami is now a budding hot spot for beer-making. South Beach may be all bottle service all the time, but the mainland is more invested in hops these days. Lincoln's Beard Brewing is celebrating the first anniversary of its talent and performance showcase, Backroom Sessions, with the Best of Backroom anniversary party. Get weird at the Beard while sipping a cup of P. Swayze and swaying to local live music. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; bestofbackroom.splashthat.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Dr. Vanessa Neumann at Books & Books. Ready to tackle your New Year's resolutions? Well, you can add conscious consumerism to your list of to-dos, because after hearing from Vanessa Neumann's new book, Blood Profits: How American Consumers Unwittingly Fund Terrorists, you'll want to curb your spending beyond just recouping your holiday cash. The CEO and Ivy League fellow will dismantle the system of illicit trade that turns seemingly innocent transactions for things such as faux Gucci bags and single-serving Marlboros into funding for kidnappings and murders. Yeah, staying woke can be kind of a bummer sometimes. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.