The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's a short final workweek of 2017, which could be a metaphor for the year as a whole: rushed, messy, disorienting, full of wild expectations, and hardly anything to show for it. Whether you're happy to see it go or sad to watch it fade, the year of Trump's presidency, sexual harassment revelations, and Hurricane Irma is winding down, and you have six days to wave goodbye. End it on the right note with events such as Celebrity Deathmatch at the Hangar and New Year's Eve at Mana Wynwood, because one thing that will remain true through generations is our love of free stuff.
Best of Backroom Anniversary Party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. First came the art, then the music, and then the breweries. Yes, Miami is now a budding hot spot for beer-making. South Beach may be all bottle service all the time, but the mainland is more invested in hops these days. Lincoln's Beard Brewing is celebrating the first anniversary of its talent and performance showcase, Backroom Sessions, with the Best of Backroom anniversary party. Get weird at the Beard while sipping a cup of P. Swayze and swaying to local live music. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; bestofbackroom.splashthat.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Dr. Vanessa Neumann at Books & Books. Ready to tackle your New Year's resolutions? Well, you can add conscious consumerism to your list of to-dos, because after hearing from Vanessa Neumann's new book, Blood Profits: How American Consumers Unwittingly Fund Terrorists, you'll want to curb your spending beyond just recouping your holiday cash. The CEO and Ivy League fellow will dismantle the system of illicit trade that turns seemingly innocent transactions for things such as faux Gucci bags and single-serving Marlboros into funding for kidnappings and murders. Yeah, staying woke can be kind of a bummer sometimes. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.
Celebrity Deathmatch at the Hangar. Ready to end the year with a drag extravaganza that might put your grandmother in the hospital? Look no further than Celebrity Deathmatch, a night of battling queens brought to you by This Free Life, a campaign that works to reduce tobacco use among LGBT youth. Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Athena Dion will preside over battles between queens in character as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and others. Get there early for the one-hour open bar. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; tfl.events/mia. Admission is free with RSVP.
New Year's Eve at Mana Wynwood. Wynwood is the perfect neighborhood for a local to ring in the New Year. You can chug champagne and walk from party to party while avoiding South Beach tourists. The free event at Mana Wynwood will include a complimentary beverage with RSVP, a proper countdown, and the biggest bangers from 2017 by DJ Ariel Assault. Wave farewell to one of the saddest years in American political history with your dancing feet and take advantage of the food trucks to keep your stomach from becoming an acidic pool of sadness. Eat up, dance, and welcome in a properly sweaty 2018. 8 p.m. Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 23 St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Admission is free to $15.
New Year's Eve at Bayfront Park. Arguably the best part of New Year’s Eve in the Magic City are the fireworks displays that erupt every year along Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach. Your dog may disagree, so leave him home, grab the kids, and hit up Bayfront Park for the largest fireworks show in the 305. Tote your own lawn furniture and enjoy the excitement that comes with 150,000 people wanting to blow stuff up. There will also be a VIP party featuring Pitbull for those interested in a Mr. Worldwide 2018; leave the kids home with the dog if you’re heading to that. 8 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.
