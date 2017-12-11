The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

We did it, Miami — we made it through Art Basel week. And though Björk's cellophane armor and Hannibal Buress' arrest will stick with us, it's time to focus on gift-giving, pie-eating, and family-member-avoiding. Whether or not you gain 20 pounds in the next couple of weeks from binge-eating cookies, your wallet could always use a little fattening. This week, you can hear free music on the Mile, try a new taco spot at Pilo's Street Tacos' grand opening, and burn off a few of those holiday pounds at the One Love Run. Don't forget to snag some deals for your last-minute shopping at the Miami Flea Holiday Market.

Music on the Mile. The City of Coral Gables has spent significant time and money making one of the prettiest and ritziest neighborhoods south of downtown even prettier and ritzier. Miracle Mile was revamped, and a new green space between BurgerFi and Barnes & Noble has been devoted to community events and live entertainment. Music on the Mile is a new series offering free music in that space every Tuesday, and this go-round will include music by Êmia, AKA Anh Le. The electro-pop songwriter and producer has garnered a sizable following on YouTube, so her performance will be worth the fight for a decent parking spot. 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; coralgables.com. Admission is free.

Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park. As a nexus of downtown Miami, Bayfront Park can be touristy, overwhelming, and sleazy. But for the holidays, it cleans up a bit for one menorah lighting. Park yourself in front of the Intercontinental Hotel on Biscayne Boulevard to enjoy a latke bar, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and music. At the very least, you'll get the chance to enjoy the wintry weather while celebrating the third night of Hanukkah. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-373-8303; facebook.com/YJPMA. Admission is free.