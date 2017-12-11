The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

We did it, Miami — we made it through Art Basel week. And though Björk's cellophane armor and Hannibal Buress' arrest will stick with us, it's time to focus on gift-giving, pie-eating, and family-member-avoiding. Whether or not you gain 20 pounds in the next couple of weeks from binge-eating cookies, your wallet could always use a little fattening. This week, you can hear free music on the Mile, try a new taco spot at Pilo's Street Tacos' grand opening, and burn off a few of those holiday pounds at the One Love Run. Don't forget to snag some deals for your last-minute shopping at the Miami Flea Holiday Market.
Music on the Mile. The City of Coral Gables has spent significant time and money making one of the prettiest and ritziest neighborhoods south of downtown even prettier and ritzier. Miracle Mile was revamped, and a new green space between BurgerFi and Barnes & Noble has been devoted to community events and live entertainment. Music on the Mile is a new series offering free music in that space every Tuesday, and this go-round will include music by Êmia, AKA Anh Le. The electro-pop songwriter and producer has garnered a sizable following on YouTube, so her performance will be worth the fight for a decent parking spot. 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; coralgables.com. Admission is free.
Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park. As a nexus of downtown Miami, Bayfront Park can be touristy, overwhelming, and sleazy. But for the holidays, it cleans up a bit for one menorah lighting. Park yourself in front of the Intercontinental Hotel on Biscayne Boulevard to enjoy a latke bar, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and music. At the very least, you'll get the chance to enjoy the wintry weather while celebrating the third night of Hanukkah. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-373-8303; facebook.com/YJPMA. Admission is free.
Pilo's Street Tacos Grand Opening. Is it possible to eat too many tacos in a lifetime? The answer is no. So get to the latest tortilla-filling factory for the grand opening of Pilo's Street Tacos. On top of tastings of the restaurant's specific brand of Mexican street food, there will be live entertainment, free beer, and free stuff. The joint is named for the founder's Tia Pilo, so you know it's gonna be legit. 6 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at Pilo's Street Tacos, 28 SW 11th St., Miami; 305-800-8226; pilostacos.com. Admission is free.
Come to Esta Fiesta at CCEMiami. If your idea of a holiday party stops at unintentional blackouts and free cookies, try CCEMiami’s shindig, Come to Esta Fiesta. The Paula Marfil Band will play Spanish pop before sets by local DJ Eveava and DJ Terence Tabeau. Before getting down, you can peruse the Christmas Bazaar’s collection of jewelry, accessories, and beauty products and chow down on food truck offerings. The open bar which run till 9:30. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at CCEMiami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-448-9677; ccemiami.org. Admission is free.
New World Symphony's Sounds of the Season at SoundScape Park. Music has an uncanny way of conjuring memories of a specific time and place — like the way “Jingle Bells” transports us to the long, painful lines of stores everywhere in December. At the New World Symphony’s Wallcast concert Sounds of the Season, you’ll be brought to much happier places, though. Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev songs will accompany Hanukkah and Christmas tunes, so bring Grandma, the kids, and everybody in between for a festive night under the stars. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, in SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Admission is free.
One Love Run at Gibson Park. Sports can create community. This Sunday at Gibson Park, the city is coming together to unite Overtown during the One Love Run. The Christmas edition of this marathon will spread love through generosity — the neighborhood is getting a holiday makeover when the runners hand out gift cards and other presents to Overtown residents. Instead of guzzling eggnog, celebrate the season of giving with charity while also getting a killer workout. 4 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at Gibson Park, 401 NW 12th St., Miami; miamigov.com. Admission is free.
Miami Flea Holiday Bizarre. Need a last-minute gift that is original and freaking cool? Miami Flea Holiday Bizarre has just the thing for your loved ones or your secret Santa at the office. The greatest thing about Miami Flea is that you’re buying local products, not mass-produced plastic. When you need a break from browsing the treasured items, you can munch on food from local restaurants. There will be tunes spun by Master Feathers and played live by Freddy’s Son Trio, Dama Vicke, and Shensi, plus crafty entertainment for the littles. Even dogs are welcome. You have no excuse to buy that gift on Amazon. 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.
